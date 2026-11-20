The Charlotte Hornets have struggled in the early part of the 2026-27 NBA season, and with a number of players out with injuries, the team has struggled on offense.

They are currently 4-10 on the season, having lost 9 of their last 10 games. While there have been some positive aspects of the season, notably the play of Grayson Allen, the team as a whole has a lot of work to do.

Below is a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of the first month of the season for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Good: Grayson Allen Has Been a Great Addition

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Grayson Allen (8) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets have added a nice piece in guard Grayson Allen. In addition to being able to score the basketball, the Hornets have been able to get production from Allen in several other areas as well. He is currently averaging 14.9 points per game this season, along with 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Allen is also shooting 45.8% from three-point range, making him one of the team's top perimeter threats.

Allen has given the Hornets another option on offense. He can get to the basket and finish plays, but he has also shown that he can create opportunities for his teammates. He has been a good addition to a young team and has become one of Charlotte's top players this season. Allen scored 27 points in the Hornets' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 9.

The Bad: Charlotte's Offense Is Struggling

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets' offense is struggling. They are currently 29th in the NBA in scoring at 100.1 points per game and are 30th in offensive rating.

There have been nights when the Hornets have had a hard time getting anything going on offense. They scored just 80 points in their loss to the Celtics on Nov. 6. Charlotte also managed only 79 points in its game against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 30. Injuries have played a part in those struggles, but the Hornets still need to find ways to score when some of their key players are unavailable.

Charlotte is a team that is talented enough to be competitive in the NBA. But the team needs to get more consistent on offense. They must find ways to move the ball, to score more, and to get better play from their top players.

The Ugly: Turnovers and Injuries Continue to Hurt Charlotte

Nov 17, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) defends Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte has been hit by a rash of injuries in the first month of the season. Sound familiar? Missing players like Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder have made things very difficult for the Hornets as they try to find some consistency in the early part of the season.

Then there are the turnovers. In the Hornets' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the team turned the ball over 25 times. Those 25 turnovers led to 38 points for the Suns. While the Hornets fought back to make a game of it, giving away that many possessions is just not acceptable for a team that is trying to win games.

The injuries the Hornets have suffered can be frustrating, but the turnovers that the team is committing are even more frustrating. If the Hornets are to have any chance at winning games, they must stop giving their opponents so many possessions.

There is plenty of time for the Charlotte Hornets to turn their season around, but there are a few things that must change in order for that to happen. The team's young players have shown that they have what it takes to be successful at the NBA level, but they must find consistency from the top of the roster down.

Final Thoughts

The Hornets' first month of the season has been disappointing. Grayson Allen has been great for Charlotte, but other than that, the Hornets' season has been a bit of a disappointment. The Hornets' season has been impacted by injuries, but also by the team's offense and turnovers.

This will be a very interesting few weeks for the Hornets. Getting some players back from injury will help, but the Hornets must also start playing better with the basketball. There are times when the Hornets' shots are not falling, but the team must find other ways to score. If not, the team is in for a long season.

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