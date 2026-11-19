Many estimated that the Charlotte Hornets might be buyers at this year's trade deadline. They spent a lot of time accumulating draft picks that they could spend on big-name players, and if they were surprisingly competitive, the trade deadline in February could've been the moment Jeff Peterson finally pushed the chips in.

Instead, that feels like an impossibility now. The Hornets haven't been surprisingly competitive. They've been shockingly inept. They have the worst offensive rating in the NBA by a fair margin. It has been really ugly.

And unless Kon Knueppel returns sooner rather than later and he can somehow transform this offense, the Hornets won't be competitive. Even if he can save the offense, it might not matter. This team is likely destined for the lottery.

So, instead of buying, they could very well be selling. And if so, here are some intriguing candidates.

Grant Williams

The Hornets probably aren't going to bring back Grant Williams in free agency, so he could be traded regardless of whether or not the Hornets turn it around. He's a good two-way player on an expiring contract. He is the perfect trade candidate, and it'll be surprising if he survives the deadline.

Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabaté was the unheralded star of the NBA last season. He was one of the most impactful on/off players in the sport. This year, he has been one of the worst, and Ryan Kalkbrenner has outplayed him. This is the final year of his contract. It wouldn't be a shock to see him traded.

Liam McNeeley

Charlotte Hornets guard Liam McNeeley (33) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liam McNeeley has had a really hard time cracking the Hornets' rotation. And while he has shown flashes, it hasn't been enough to warrant a longer look. His position is pretty stocked, too. If Knueppel returns and pushes him even further down the depth chart, he could be flipped simply because the Hornets don't have room.

Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen has been lights-out this year. But if the Hornets aren't competing, how helpful is that? He's got a player option for next year, which makes him a sort of expiring contract. Playoff teams would love to get their hands on a bench shooter making almost 50% of his threes.

Dennis Schröder

Think of Dennis Schröder as this year's Collin Sexton. If Christian Anderson figures it out and becomes the backup point guard, Schröder could be sent elsewhere. He isn't on an expiring deal, but he could be more helpful to a contender than the Hornets, which might be enticing enough.

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