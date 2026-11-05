Hornets Let Another One Slip Away in Loss to Brooklyn

The Charlotte Hornets had a good opportunity Wednesday night to finally get another win. Brooklyn had won just one game coming into the night, and Charlotte was ahead by seven at halftime. For a team trying to end a four-game losing streak, that was a pretty good position to be in.

Unfortunately for Charlotte, the second half was a different story. The Hornets couldn't hang onto the lead and wound up losing 114-104. That's five straight losses now, and this one is going to sting considering how things looked at halftime.

Charlotte Had the Better First Half

Nov 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Grayson Allen (8) reacts during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first 24 minutes, Charlotte looked like it had a decent shot at winning this one. The Hornets were ahead 24-21 after one quarter and added 33 points in the second. That gave them a 57-50 lead at the break, even though not everybody was shooting particularly well.

Naz Reid certainly wasn't having that problem. He made 11 of his 18 shots and ended the night with 28 points and nine rebounds. Grayson Allen helped out with 22 points of his own, including five three-pointers. Without those two, Charlotte would've had a much harder time keeping up.

Charlotte also had to deal with losing Kon Knueppel before the first quarter was over. He was dealing with soreness in his left leg and couldn't continue after playing six minutes. Knueppel finished with three points, leaving the Hornets without him for the rest of the game.

Brooklyn Found Its Offense After the Break

The third quarter is where Charlotte started having trouble. After scoring 57 points in the first half, the Hornets managed only 23 in the third. Brooklyn scored 30 during that same stretch, and suddenly the seven-point advantage Charlotte took into halftime was gone. The game was tied at 80 heading into the fourth.

The Hornets still had an opportunity to win, but they couldn't match Brooklyn's scoring in the fourth. The Nets finished the quarter with 34 points, 10 more than Charlotte. Michael Porter Jr. led Brooklyn with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Julius Randle finished with 22. Mikel Brown Jr. added another 18 points.

Brandon Miller's shooting numbers tell a pretty rough story. He attempted 15 shots and connected on just two, including one three-pointer in 10 tries. That left him with 10 points for the night. Coby White wasn't able to provide much help either, making two of nine shots and finishing with four points.

There were a couple of areas where Charlotte actually had the advantage. The Hornets grabbed 41 rebounds to Brooklyn's 38 and made 10 more free throws. But Brooklyn shot better than 50% from the floor and scored 50 points in the paint. Charlotte finished at 40.3% shooting, and the 17 turnovers didn't make things any easier.

The Hornets had their chances Wednesday night. They played well enough to lead at halftime, but couldn't keep it going when Brooklyn started making its move. At 3-6 with five straight losses, Charlotte needs to find a way to put together four good quarters instead of just two.