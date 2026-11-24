The Charlotte Hornets may have something special developing with rookie forward Hannes Steinbach, and one of his teammates isn't shy about expressing how much he likes what he sees.

Hornets player Moussa Diabaté recently commented on Steinbach's play, and Hornets fans will likely be pleased with his remarks.

"Obviously, he's probably the best player in the G right now," Diabaté said of Steinbach.

🎙️ Moussa Diabate on Hannes Steinbach: "He's probably the best player in the G League right now... he's only gonna keep on getting better."



"It's very hard when you're young and you're not playing much. I remember being in that position as well... I definitely see a lot of me… pic.twitter.com/nqlPAexf2F — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 24, 2026

Diabaté's comments are particularly impressive given that he is Steinbach's teammate and has the opportunity to see the rookie's development on a regular basis.

Hannes Steinbach has been splitting his time between the Charlotte Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm of the G League. While Steinbach is still trying to make his way in the NBA as a rookie, his play in Greensboro has given the organization plenty of reasons to be optimistic about his future.

Hannes Steinbach Is Giving the Hornets Plenty to Be Excited About

Nov 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Hannes Steinbach (22) handles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the second half at Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steinbach is having a great season with the Swarm. Through four games, Steinbach is averaging 26 points and 18 rebounds per game. He is showing his ability to be a scorer as well as a great rebounder.

Most recently, Steinbach put up 28 points and 16 rebounds in a game against the Capital City Go-Go on Nov. 18. He was 13-of-15 from the field and also had three steals and three blocks in the game.

His G League stats are particularly impressive for a player who is still trying to adjust to life in the professional league.

The 20-year-old Steinbach was selected 14th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets after one season at Washington. He is a young player with lots of potential because of his size, rebounding ability and touch around the basket.

Diabaté's comments are also interesting because he has experience playing in the NBA frontcourt and could potentially be a good mentor for the young Steinbach as the two try to earn playing time on the Hornets' roster.

Steinbach was recalled to the Hornets on Nov. 19 after his productive stint with the Swarm in Greensboro.

With so many young players on the team, Steinbach is another player to watch as the season progresses.

The Hornets are trying to build something long-term, and Steinbach could be a big part of that. If he can bring some of his G League success to the NBA, Diabaté's comments could be an early indication of what Charlotte has in its rookie forward.

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