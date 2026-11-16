Hannes Steinbach makes G-League History With Eye-Popping Rebound Totals

Charlotte Hornets rookie Hannes Steinbach has barely seen any real minutes in the NBA this season, having to mostly settle for garbage-time minutes in blowout losses. But now that the G-League season is underway, we get a chance to see more of the highly touted German prospect.

Steinbach missed the Greensboro Swarm's first two contests, a win and a loss, because he was still with the injury-riddled main roster. But he did partake in games three and four, also a win and a loss, both against the Raptors' G League affiliate.

Steinbach in Game Three: 29pts (13/18), 16rbs, 3ast, 2blk, 1stl, 2to

Steinbach in Game Four: 27pts (9/17), 21rbs, 1ast, 4blk, 2to

Yes, it's only the G League. But those numbers are exceptional. Just how exceptional? Steinbach is the first EVER G League player to score 55+ points and grab 35+ rebounds in his first two games. In more positive news, he also went a combined three of five from deep, further providing reasons to believe he could progress from being a non-shooter at the NBA level soon.

Apart from the shooting, we saw a lot of what we knew he had in him. The offensive rebounding was impressive, with 16 of his 37 rebounds coming on that end of the floor. It's clear he fits Charles Lee's playstyle in that way. Also, the decision-making after he grabbed boards was good and not as hectic as it was in some of his NBA minutes so far.

The Hornets could certainly use the German's skillful footwork around the rim, too - another aspect of his game that really stood out against the 905. Both when going for rebounds and when looking for his shot, there were countless times Steinbach simply outmaneuvered his matchup.

That brings us to the one caveat. The Raptors 905 are not that good of a defensive team, even for G League standards. They currently rank 17th in defensive rating and 30th in rebounding percentage across the G. They allowed 125 and 128 points to the Skyhawks in their first two games of the season, letting RayJ Dennis and Keon Johnson go off for 30 and 38 points, respectively.

Steinbach will face front lines more difficult that that of the Raptors 905 squad, but if we see him go off again against different personnel, his case to see some main roster minutes will continue to grow.

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