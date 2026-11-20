The Charlotte Hornets have another NBA Cup opportunity tonight vs. the Atlanta Hawks. The NBA Cup has never been kind to the Hornets, as they usually lose badly in those contests. Tonight could be no different.

For one thing, the Hornets are facing a team that bullied them to the tune of a 47-point home defeat. For another, they remain very injured. Kon Knueppel remains out, but tonight, he will be joined by several others.

Hannes Steinbach is not listed, indicating he's being recalled by the Hornets from the Swarm.



The Hawks will be without Mouhamed Gueye, Jock Landale, CJ McCollum, Asa Newell and Henri Veesaar. Kingston Flemings is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/kAhRsFceg5 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 19, 2026

His backup, Grayson Allen, is out with a concussion. Dennis Schröder still isn't playing, and Grant Williams is out to rest his ailing hamstring. The thin Hornets are thinner tonight, and while the Hawks have their fair share of injuries, the Hornets could be in trouble.

But this provides a crucial opportunity. The Hornets have to let Hannes Steinbach get a long run in tonight. He should play well over 20 minutes. Not only are there minutes available with Williams out, but Steinbach's development should be top priority.

The Hornets can pretend they want to win games, but we have all seen that when it comes down to it, they're more concerned with keeping the roster healthy for an 82-game season. They aren't budging on arbitrary minutes restrictions for players who've been back in the lineup for a while, including in overtime against the best team in the NBA.

So, if they're not willing to try to win that way, they should be comfortable potentially not winning by playing a rookie who maybe isn't the most impactful. Steinbach is your future, and he is tearing it up in the G League.

Charlotte Hornets forward Hannes Steinbach (22) handles the ball defended by Boston Celtics center Luka Garza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He nearly averaged 20 points and 20 rebounds. He had a historic stint in Greensboro. The early reporting was that Steinbach's defense was a big reason he wasn't in the rotation. Well, the Hornets have the worst offense in the entire NBA, so defense can go by the wayside if Steinbach's offensive prowess helps them.

And to find out if it can help them, he needs big minutes and lots of usage while he's up with the NBA roster. The Hornets used a lottery pick on him, and this, to many, is clearly a lost season. Why not use it to develop him and Christian Anderson Jr.?

Charles Lee has said they don't want to sacrifice the future in attempting to win games right now, and maybe that's not the worst idea. The logic needs to be applied in this scenario with Steinbach, though.

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