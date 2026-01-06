Hornets pummel league-best Oklahoma City Thunder, win second straight game

Coming off a victory against the struggling Chicago Bulls, the Charlotte Hornets were matched up with the reigning NBA champion and league-best Oklahoma City Thunder on their home floor.

While the Hornets would be missing big men Ryan Kalkbrenner and Mason Plumlee again, Oklahoma City would be without Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, two integral pieces to their championship run last season.

The Thunder were 15.5 point favorites coming in. The Hornets did not care.

The Hornets found themselves on a 16-2 run early, giving them an early 12-point lead. The Thunder roared back, and the two squads would be tied at 33 headed into the second quarter.

Brandon Miller was not interested in going back to Charlotte with a loss, though. After an 8-point first quarter, the Hornets third year man followed it up with an 11-point second quarter, and a 9-point third quarter. He hit 7 threes, recorded 2 steals and 2 blocks, and finished with 28 points to help the Hornets cruise over the Thunder.

The second and third quarter was utter domination from the Buzz, who outscored the Thunder 66-38. They held a 28-point lead headed into the fourth quarter, and were able to extend it up to 30 points.

That 30-point lead at the 11:17 mark of the fourth quarter is the largest deficit that the Thunder have faced this season, and their first 30-point deficit of the season.

The Hornets did what nobody thought was possible, handing the Thunder their 7th loss of the season, winning 124-97.

The Hornets Starting Five

In 47 minutes of playing prior to tonight, the starting five of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabate has a +31.3 net rating, a 140.6 offensive rating, and a 109.3 defensive rating.

They were 2-0 as a starting lineup headed in, as well.

In tonight's victory:

Kon Knueppel: +15

Brandon Miller: +33

Moussa Diabate: +21

Miles Bridges: +18

LaMelo Ball: +10

It's safe to say that this should be the Hornets starting five going forward.

