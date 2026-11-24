The Charlotte Hornets went back and forth with the surprisingly stout Memphis Grizzlies on Monday before ultimately falling short. It was one of their better outings of the season, all things considered, but it was still a disappointing loss.

What stood out after the game? Here are three eye-catching numbers from the box score.

Sion James -10

Charlotte Hornets forward Sion James (4) passes during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coby White was worse as a starter at -14, but he contributed more than Sion James did. James recorded five points on six shots. So, his -10 looms a little larger. It is especially concerning given that he keeps getting opportunities to start over other players.

In the past, it's been Grayson Allen that James has sort of inexplicably played over. Now, it seems like it's Christian Anderson, who was +13 on the night. By that metric, he was the best Hornet, but James still played more minutes than Anderson, who dropped in 25 points.

Charles Lee has come under fire for his Sion James usage, and it seems like nothing is going to change that. He insists on using James, even though, to be quite frank, he's not providing much. James' defensive rating, which is supposed to be his bread and butter, is 110.6, which is right on the cusp of being good. It's not so good that he should be playing over others, though.

Brandon Miller and Coby White 13/37 shooting

These two players are supposed to be the hub of the offense with Kon Knueppel sidelined. They're both highly capable scorers, or at least they have been in the past. That's not been the case this year, and last night's shooting numbers were indicative of that.

Miller shot 6/19. He is slightly redeemed by going 4/8 from three, but that also means he was an alarming 2/11 from two. Remember when we expressed some concern about Miller's shooting near the rim? Yeah, that hasn't loomed large or anything.

White has been hurt, but we're not sure that excuse applies anymore. He's been healthy enough to play for a while. Yet, the 7/18 night he had yesterday is pretty in line with how he's played all year. These two just can't seem to shoot anymore. White was also 5/10 from three, but that means he was also poor inside the arc.

Christian Anderson 100.48% true shooting

Charlotte Hornets guard Christian Anderson (5) against the Phoenix Suns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is kind of cheating, as true shooting goes beyond the traditional box score. However, it is so worth highlighting. Christian Anderson shooting 9/12 and 6/8 from three doesn't even do it justice how electric he was. The 100.48% true shooting does.

Shooting over 65% true shooting is considered elite, so Anderson just had one of the best shooting nights he ever will. And what it represents could be monumental. Anderson shot 40% from three in college last year, and that was supposed to be a big skill for him. It's a reason the Hornets took him.

So, if he's finally figuring it out and can shoot at the NBA level, it totally reshapes this offense and the Hornets' future.

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