How Many Wins Will the Hornets Get in 2026-27? Our Record Predictions Are In

Well, folks, it's that time of year. It's time to unleash our record predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' new season. Here is what a handful of members of our staff expect from the Bugs this season.

Schuyler Callihan: 39-43

The depth is improved, absolutely. My question is: Does a deeper bench overcome the lack of star talent? Maybe to some degree, but I think it results in a slight step back. If anything, it will lead to more consistency from game 1 to 82 rather than the major ups and downs we witnessed a year ago.

Because of some key guys dealing with some bumps and bruises early in the year, in addition to having some new faces in the rotation, I expect the Hornets to get off to a relatively slow start. It's going to take some time for Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Co. to learn how to play without LaMelo Ball, and that's no slight toward Coby White whatsoever. He will be just fine; it's just a matter of needing more experience together as a group.

The Hornets will shoot the cover off the ball, but I still believe there will be some deficiencies defensively. That, coupled with no true star power, brings me to this sub-.500 record.

Evan Campos: 38-44

As magical as the second half of last season was for Charlotte, the reality is that the Hornets enter the 2026-27 campaign with a weaker team in a much-improved Eastern Conference. Charlotte will still put a competitive, entertaining brand of basketball on the floor night to night, but a step back in the win column feels very likely.

The Hornets are already dealing with injuries piling up in the preseason, and after pivoting off LaMelo Ball, it is fair to expect a notable dip in the Bugs' offensive efficiency without that same level of play creation and creativity driving things on that end of the floor. Charlotte is in great shape long term, but this year feels more like a transitional one, with a fun, well-coached team that finishes below .500 but still has an outside shot at reaching the play-in tournament.

Zach Roberts: 41-41

There is more than enough talent to be decent, and there's enough depth to withstand the injuries we're already seeing and inevitably will this season. There just isn't a piece tying it all together so brilliantly. The Hornets are betting they have enough creation in the aggregate, but I believe that lowers the offensive ceiling. They won't be bad, but they won't be that good in an improved East, either.

Matt Alquiza: 42-40

I think the Hornets comfortably cash the over on their win total and surprise some people with how competitive they are from night to night.

Charlotte lacks a transcendent talent at the top of their roster, but the team is as deep as any in the East, and I trust Charles Lee to maximize his depth and push his team to the Play-In again.

Also, if the Hornets are competitive early, they are a prime candidate to make a big swing at the deadline that blows this win total out of the water.