Another game, another second half sinking the Charlotte Hornets. After a quality first half in which Charlotte moved the basketball well, won the possession battle, and limited turnovers, the third quarter proved costly as the Hornets unraveled offensively. Along with an ankle injury scare for Brandon Miller, head coach Charles Lee addressed it all following the game. Here's what he had to say.

On the second-half breakdowns

“I thought the break offensively was probably the biggest one. Let's not shy away from it. 17 turnovers tonight, 36 points off of our turnovers, and a lot of them seemed like they were just pick-sixes going the other way. I thought when we played with purpose offensively, we got to our angle spacing. We trusted the seam pass, seam pass kickouts for easy threes. Playing versus closeouts, we're really dangerous. I thought that at times, credit Atlanta a little bit, their pressure and physicality took us out of an offensive rhythm.”

Takeaways from the road trip

“This is a really competitive, really resilient group. To go through all that we went through on this road trip, there wasn't an excuse made. Every day was, how do we get better? How do we find the areas that I think we can control? And like the group said at the end of the game, now we just have to do it. We're identifying the things, we're communicating the right things, and we have to do it for a full game.”

Brandon Miller's injury update

“Postgame, our guys go in and get evaluated, so I don't have any updates for you. But it was good to see that he was able to come back out to the court, which is always encouraging. Not from that, just from his general return to play from his previous injury. We wanted to be mindful of where he was, but no, not from the actual injury that he had during the game today.”

Confidence level in turning the season around

“Extremely high. I trust our process. I trust our players, our staff. I haven't seen one person hit a panic button or worry about what we're doing. I think we've talked a ton about defensively, to give up 111 tonight. A couple nights ago, you give up 114, 117, whatever it was in an overtime game. We're doing the right things defensively. You've got to finish possessions, and then offensively, we just have to be able to maintain a rhythm. I think with a lot of different lineups, the turnovers are usually self-inflicted and put us in a blender.”

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