How to Watch, Listen to Hornets vs. Nets + Betting Odds

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will open the lid on the 2026-27 season in Brooklyn, taking on the Nets. Below, you will find all of the information you need to know about tonight's matchup. How to watch and listen to the game, as well as the betting odds.

Game Information

The matchup: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) at Brooklyn Nets (0-0)

Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, NY

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How and Where to Watch

Asheville – Anderson

WHNS 21.1Fox

WHNS 21.2Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network

Charlotte

WSOC Channel 9

Charleston

WCSC 5.3 Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network

Columbia

WIS 10.1NBC

WIS 10.4Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network

Greensboro

WMYV MY48 SportsMyNet (Channel 48)

Greenville – New Bern

WITN 7.2 MyNet

Greenville – Spartanburg

WHNS 21.1Fox

WHNS 21.2Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network

Myrtle Beach

WMBF 32.1NBC

WMBF 32.3Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network

Raleigh

MyRDCMyNet (Channel 28)

Roanoke

WZBJ 24.1MyNet (Channel 24)

Wilmington

WECT 6.1NBC

WECT 6.3MyNet

Official streaming partner

DAZN North Carolina and South Carolina

How and Where to Listen

92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC

Network Affiliates

1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC

1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC

1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC

1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC

107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

Spread: Hornets -1.5

Even without Coby White, Kon Knueppel, and Grant Williams, the Hornets are slim favorites on the road, which should tell you everything you need to know about where the Brooklyn Nets are — rebuild mode. If this were later in the year, there's a good chance that the Hornets would play those guys, but with it being game one, the risk isn't worth the reward. Dennis Schroder and rookie Christian Anderson will likely get a bump in minutes tonight, as will Grayson Allen.

Total: 219.5

The Hornets are probably going to have to rely on their defense to win this game, at least to some degree. With White and Knueppel out, you're probably missing out on 35-40 points, which is why this total is as low as it is. Also, it's the first game of the season, so there's going to be some rustiness, even after going through some preseason games.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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