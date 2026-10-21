How to Watch, Listen to Hornets vs. Nets + Betting Odds
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Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will open the lid on the 2026-27 season in Brooklyn, taking on the Nets. Below, you will find all of the information you need to know about tonight's matchup. How to watch and listen to the game, as well as the betting odds.
Game Information
The matchup: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) at Brooklyn Nets (0-0)
Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, NY
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
How and Where to Watch
Asheville – Anderson
- WHNS 21.1Fox
- WHNS 21.2Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network
Charlotte
WSOC Channel 9
Charleston
WCSC 5.3 Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network
Columbia
- WIS 10.1NBC
- WIS 10.4Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network
Greensboro
WMYV MY48 SportsMyNet (Channel 48)
Greenville – New Bern
WITN 7.2 MyNet
Greenville – Spartanburg
- WHNS 21.1Fox
- WHNS 21.2Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network
Myrtle Beach
- WMBF 32.1NBC
- WMBF 32.3Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network
Raleigh
MyRDCMyNet (Channel 28)
Roanoke
WZBJ 24.1MyNet (Channel 24)
Wilmington
- WECT 6.1NBC
- WECT 6.3MyNet
Official streaming partner
DAZN North Carolina and South Carolina
How and Where to Listen
92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC
Network Affiliates
1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC
1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC
1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC
1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC
107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC
107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC
107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread: Hornets -1.5
Even without Coby White, Kon Knueppel, and Grant Williams, the Hornets are slim favorites on the road, which should tell you everything you need to know about where the Brooklyn Nets are — rebuild mode. If this were later in the year, there's a good chance that the Hornets would play those guys, but with it being game one, the risk isn't worth the reward. Dennis Schroder and rookie Christian Anderson will likely get a bump in minutes tonight, as will Grayson Allen.
Total: 219.5
The Hornets are probably going to have to rely on their defense to win this game, at least to some degree. With White and Knueppel out, you're probably missing out on 35-40 points, which is why this total is as low as it is. Also, it's the first game of the season, so there's going to be some rustiness, even after going through some preseason games.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.