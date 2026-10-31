It Was That Bad — The Hornets Had Their Worst Shooting Night in Years

I've watched the Hornets have some rough shooting nights over the years. Friday against Washington was right up there with any of them.

Charlotte shot 101 times and made 30. I had to look at that number again when I saw it because 101 shots is a lot of opportunities to score 79 points. The Hornets finished at 29.7% from the field in a 95-79 loss.

The three-point numbers weren't any prettier. Charlotte took 56 of them and made 12.

That's a hard game to win.

It Went Downhill Pretty Fast

Oct 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) in the second half in an NBA Cup game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets actually started out making some shots. They hit four of their first 10 threes and led by 10 in the first quarter, so I wasn't expecting what came next.

Charlotte made eight threes the rest of the night. They kept shooting them too, even when it was pretty clear this wasn't going to be their night from outside.

The third quarter was when I knew this one was probably over. Charlotte scored 13 points and shot 19% from the field. Brandon Miller hit a three at the buzzer, but Washington already had a 20-point lead.

Miller led the Hornets with 19 points. He had to take 24 shots to get there, which tells you a lot about how his night went.

Naz Reid wasn't much better. He made five of his 17 shots, and Sion James went 2-for-10.

Nobody could get much going.

Charlotte Should've Stopped Shooting So Many Threes

Oct 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) passes while driving to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe I'm old school on this one, but 56 threes is a lot when you're not making them.

Charlotte went 8-of-46 from outside after making those first four. At some point, you have to attack the basket and see if you can get something easier.

The frustrating part is Washington didn't play particularly well on offense either. The Wizards shot 38.4%, and normally I'd take my chances if the other team shot like that.

Charlotte was just worse.

The Hornets didn't get to the free-throw line much either. They attempted 12 for the entire game and made seven.

This Wasn't Just Another Bad Shooting Night

Charlotte scored 81 points against Atlanta earlier this season, and I thought that one was ugly. The Hornets shot 34.5% that night.

Friday was worse.

The 79 points were Charlotte's fewest since March 2019. That's almost eight years without the Hornets having a game where they scored this few.

I don't expect this to become a normal thing. There are too many guys on this team who can score for Charlotte to shoot 29.7% very often.

Still, I don't know when we'll see another box score with 101 shots and only 30 makes.

Hopefully not anytime soon.

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