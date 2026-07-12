Jeff Peterson Targeted Naz Reid 'For Years' — He Explains Why

While most Hornets fans would believe the team didn’t receive equal value in return for guard LaMelo Ball, president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson would beg to differ.

Not only is he happy with the multiple picks that Buzz City received from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the big blockbuster trade last month, but he is downright ecstatic about now having Naz Reid wearing a Charlotte uniform.

As he explained at a press conference Saturday in Las Vegas, he and his staff had their eye on Reid, the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year, for quite some time.

“Naz is a guy who lets the work speak for itself, so we cannot be more thrilled to add him to our organization as well,” he explained.

Peterson says his interest in Reid actually began long before the 6-9 forward ever played in the NBA. Initially, Peterson said he was impressed with Reid’s raw talent. However, it was his incredible work ethic that sealed the deal for him, ultimately becoming a Hornet.

“I remember seeing Naz in high school and in college at LSU numerous times,” he explained. “I'd say that one of the reasons he went undrafted is there were some concerns with his work ethic.”

They were questions Reid had no problems addressing head-on. Over the years, he flipped the bad rap on its head, and now he’s known not only as a proven vet but also one of the hardest-working players in the league.

“I've seen a lot of guys just start blaming (other) people, and Naz took the exact opposite approach, right?” Peterson said. “He didn't blame others. He took ownership. He took accountability.

For his career, Reid is averaging nearly 11 points and five rebounds. However, he still appears to be trending upwards as he enters his 5th year in the league. Last year was statistically his best as he averaged 12.6 points per game to go along with 7.3 rebounds. His 2.1 assists were also a career high.

“He got in the gym more,” Peterson said. “He changed his body, continued to work on his game, and now we see where he is.”

He’s now wearing purple and teal, something Peterson had hoped would happen for years. Now that it’s a reality, Peterson believes it’s a move that will pay off in a big way for the Hornets.

“I think we have a very competitive group,” he said. “We have some really good players and really good depth.”

We’re not exactly at the point where we can say, “LaMelo who?” but Peterson’s excitement should give Hornets fans something to be hopeful about, as we wait to see how it all plays out.

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