Jeff Teague Has Perfect Response to Brandon Miller-Paul George Comparisons

The Paul George comparisons have followed Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller pretty much since he entered the NBA. When the comparison is to a nine-time All-Star, there are worse things people could say about you. Miller has never exactly hidden how much he likes George's game, either.

Watch Miller when he's rolling, and it's not hard to figure out where some of those comparisons come from. He's 6-foot-7, can shoot over smaller defenders, and has gotten much better at finding his own shot. Jeff Teague apparently sees it, too. He just took it a little further than most.

"Paul George crawled so Miller could walk," Teague said during a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast.

OK, that's a pretty strong take.

Teague and the rest of the crew were watching Miller while talking about how his game compares to a young George. Teague even argued that Miller might have more to his offensive game right now than George did at the same age. He did give George a little bit of a break, pointing out that he wasn't getting nearly as many shots early in his career.

Miller Is Giving People a Reason to Talk

Oct 26, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) smiles after another three point shot against the Washington Wizards during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It also doesn't hurt Teague's argument that Miller has spent the last couple of games lighting people up. Miller scored 34 against Miami and followed that with a career-high 39 points against Washington. Do the math, and that's 73 points in two games.

What I've liked most is that Miller doesn't look like he's trying to do too much to get those numbers. He's getting to his spots, creating shots when he needs to, and looking perfectly comfortable with the ball in his hands when the game gets tight. Charles Lee talked after the Washington game about Miller wanting the ball late, and that's exactly what you want to hear from the guy you're paying to be one of your best players.

And Charlotte is definitely paying him like one.

The Hornets recently gave Miller a five-year, $209 million extension. You don't hand out that kind of money hoping a player eventually figures it out. Charlotte clearly believes Miller is going to be one of the guys carrying this team for the next several years.

Let's Not Get Too Far Ahead of Ourselves

Oct 26, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) with a dunk against the Washington Wizards during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, I'm not ready to say Paul George crawled so Brandon Miller could walk. Come on, Jeff. George has nine All-Star appearances, six All-NBA selections, and four All-Defensive selections. He also finished third in MVP voting during the 2018-19 season.

Miller has played some really good basketball, but we're not putting those résumés next to each other yet. I do understand why Teague went there, though. There are nights when Miller really does give you some of that young Paul George feel.

It's the size, the jumper, and the way Miller can suddenly get hot and start scoring from everywhere. Those nights are starting to show up more often, and Teague isn't the only one giving Miller some pretty big praise. Bill Simmons recently talked about Miller as a potential future All-NBA player and brought up Paul Pierce, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown while discussing his ceiling. That's a pretty impressive list of names to be thrown around with.

Does any of that mean Miller is the next Paul George? Nope. We're a long way from having that conversation.

But if Miller keeps putting together nights like the last two, Teague probably won't be the last person making the comparison.

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