Brandon Miller discusses 5-year, $209 million rookie contract extension With the Charlotte Hornets

Monday marked the NBA's rookie-scale contract extension deadline and it was just before time expired that the Charlotte Hornets and Brandon Miller reached an agreement. The organization and Miller agreed to a five-year, $209 million contract extension, the richest deal in team history.

On Thursday, following the team's season-opening win over Brooklyn the night before, Miller, alongside Hornets head coach Charles Lee and general manager Jeff Peterson, held a press conference to discuss the deal.

Brandon Miller Contract Extension Press Conference | Ashley Stroehlein

"Even though the negotiation went to the last hour and probably a little bit longer than Brandon and I wanted it to go, just happy that we were able to get it done and show the level of commitment that we have to Brandon, not only in the short term, but the long term as well," Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson said.

Peterson stated that more than just Miller's game time performance went into this decision. "I do want to kind of paint the scene behind the picture of what he's able to show that the public I don't think gets to see all the time," Peterson said.

"His work ethic, his drive, his determination and desire to continue to elevate himself and be the best version of himself is something that we really appreciate and we take serious. So, when he signed, I told him now it really starts because there's just even more responsibility for him to continue to get better and push himself and push his teammates to help us reach our full potential."

Hornets head coach Charles Lee shared his thoughts on what makes Miller unique and deserving of this contract extension. "Number one, his personality," Lee said. "Watching the joy he brings to everyone and the silliness he has, while also being able to flip the switch when it's game time, get down and get dirty, and get competitive, is pretty special.

"The fact that he has a growth mindset is also important. He has this great ability to admit, 'I was wrong. I did this wrong. I can get better here.' That's pretty special. A lot of guys who are as talented as him think they have all the answers, and it's hard to coach people like that. We have our back-and-forth and stuff, but I have unwavering confidence and belief in Brandon because of the consistency with which he shows up every day, the human being he is and the way he approaches his everyday responsibilities with the right mindset," Lee explained.

During the press conference, Miller expressed his gratitue to Peterson, Lee and his teammates for believing in him and helping make him the player he is. He also had a special thank you to his family for their support.

"My parents, just the sacrifices that they made. My brother, the sacrifices that he's made for me. My sister, everything she's done for me. I just feel like the mental piece is the big part," Miller said of his family's support during his career. "I feel like I've fought a lot of adversity, and I think one person that I lean on the most would be my sister, without her, I feel like I wouldn't be here to this day. So just having a person like that, always behind me, having my back that's all I can ask for. I love my family. I love everybody here just for believing in me. Appreciate y'all."

Brandon Miller with his family | Ashley Stroehlein

As for what B Mill might splurge on now that his new contract is official . . . "Oh, I can't tell you that. I might ruin a lot of surprises," Miller said with a smile.

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