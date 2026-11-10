Kon Knueppel's Injury Could Change Everything for These 3 Hornets Players

The Charlotte Hornets were hoping that the return of Kon Knueppel to the offense would provide a spark to the slumping Hornets, but instead, the second-year guard was sidelined for the remainder of the game against the Brooklyn Nets with another hamstring injury.

Knueppel had missed the Hornets' first eight games of the season with a hamstring injury and made his return on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. However, he was able to last just six minutes before leaving the game with discomfort in his left leg.

Charlotte announced on Sunday that Knueppel had suffered a left hamstring strain and would be reevaluated in four weeks. The Hornets have been struggling of late, losing six consecutive games.

After a rookie season in which he averaged 18.5 points per game and led the NBA in three-pointers made, the Hornets had been counting on Kon Knueppel to be one of the team's leading scorers this season.

With guard Dennis Schröder out with a hamstring injury, the Charlotte Hornets will look to make a number of changes to their lineup and rotation for their game on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Forward Brandon Miller will also miss the game with an injury.

Three players could see an increase in playing time while Kon Knueppel is sidelined.

Grayson Allen Could Have a Bigger Role on Offense

Nov 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Grayson Allen (8) stops short defended by Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) and guard Jordan Walsh (27) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grayson Allen has been receiving more opportunities to play with Knueppel sidelined lately. With the news of Knueppel's extended absence, Allen could potentially see an even bigger role on the offensive end of the floor for the Hornets.

The Hornets have been struggling to score as of late, and Allen is a player who can fill it up from beyond the arc. Earlier this season, the guard scored 27 points against the Philadelphia 76ers while connecting on seven of his 10 attempts from downtown.

Allen started for the injured Knueppel in the Hornets' loss to Boston on Friday. It remains to be seen how much of a role Allen will play for the team as head coach Charles Lee tries to find the right combination of healthy players on the court.

While Allen can't fill all the voids left by Knueppel, the guard can provide the Hornets with some of the perimeter scoring that they need as they try to end their six-game losing streak.

Sion James Has Another Chance to Earn Minutes

Nov 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets point guard Sion James (4) dribbles as Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Keon Ellis (1) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player who could benefit from Kon Knueppel's injury is Sion James.

James was the starter for the Hornets' first few games of the season while Knueppel was out with his first hamstring injury. He was then moved to the bench once Knueppel returned on Wednesday against the Nets. Now James could be looking at another opportunity to play big minutes for the team.

He is not as good of a perimeter scorer as Kon Knueppel but brings other things to the table. James can play defense and can play multiple positions. With Miller out as well, James could be playing different positions than usual.

James can use this opportunity to show Lee and the rest of the Hornets' coaching staff that he deserves consistent minutes when the team returns to full strength.

Coby White Faces More Pressure to Create Offense

Nov 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Coby White (3) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets point guard Nolan Traore (10) defends during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coby White's situation is similar to that of Allen and James in that he was already expected to play a large role in the Hornets' offense, but Knueppel's injury will put even more pressure on the veteran guard to produce.

White returned to play for the Hornets last week after missing the start of the season with a calf injury He is on a minutes restriction as he continues to get in better shape.

Losing Knueppel is a huge blow for White. The Hornets' perimeter scoring was already lacking, and White had been relying on Knueppel as another option on the perimeter to create offense for himself and his teammates.

The Hornets are also missing another experienced ball handler in Dennis Schröder, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. White will have to help run the offense while taking on more scoring responsibility as the Hornets look to get back on track.

The Hornets will not need White to try to replace Knueppel by himself, but they will need him to be another scoring threat on the team while helping to run the offense until the other key players on the team are healthy.

While Charlotte's hopes for a healthy return from its star players were dashed as November began, the team must now deal with the same injuries that have plagued it over the last few weeks.

While Allen and James can look to take advantage of more minutes, White will have to take on more scoring responsibility as the Hornets look to break out of their current slump.