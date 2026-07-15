LaMelo Ball, Josh Green Comment on Trade From Hornets to Timberwolves

The LaMelo Ball era in Charlotte is officially over, and a new era begins with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Tuesday, LaMelo and Josh Green were officially introduced to the Minnesota media during a press conference, where both players also received their new jerseys.

Per usual, LaMelo Ball kept his answers short and sweet. When asked about being traded from the Hornets to the Timberwolves, Ball simply replied, "I feel like it's God's plan. I just leave it up to Him, and I just feel extremely blessed."

Ball was poised and full of smiles throughout his press conference, where Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch praised the addition of their latest star.

"He's such a unique player. He elevates people on the court and off the court. You talk to anybody around him, and they talk about how much joy he finds in the game," Connelly stated.

The narrative of "maturity" is one that followed Ball during his tenure with the Hornets, and it's something that the Wolves organization believes Ball has made tremendous progress in. "Everyone I talked to thought the maturity kind of rose tremendously over the last year or two," Connelly said.

The belief in his abilities and how he can help bring more winning basketball to the organization is already setting the tone for Ball. "It definitely means a lot. Just when anybody values you, sees what you could do... like I always say, it's a blessing," Ball said on the support of the organization after trading for him.

excited for what’s to come. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/348eDOv4Um — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) July 14, 2026

Last season, the Hornets found a winning formula in the second half of the season that led to an appearance in the league's play-in tournament. Veteran guard Josh Green will bring that experience from Charlotte with LaMelo, plus his previous success in Dallas, to Minnesota. "Being part of a winning environment... I've been lucky enough to play in the Western Conference Finals, and just feeling that atmosphere and energy excites me. I'm ready to go," Green said.

The vibe to watch for in Minnesota next season is joy. You already see it in the way star Anthony Edwards plays night in and night out. Now the team hopes the infectious energy, uniqueness, and joy Ball plays with will elevate the atmosphere even more and ultimately help deliver the franchise's first NBA Championship.

“He enjoys life. He enjoys playing. You don’t want to make this anything but where it’s a joyous atmosphere," Connelly said.

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