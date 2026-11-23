Charlotte has struggled to get wins early in the season, but Moussa Diabaté hasn't lost confidence in his teammates. After Friday's loss to Atlanta, the young center made it clear that he believes Charlotte can compete with the teams it faces.

When asked about the team's struggles, Diabaté pointed to the need for better consistency. He doesn't believe the Hornets were facing teams with more talent during their recent road trip. Instead, he feels they need to maintain their level of play throughout the entire game.

Diabaté's statement is certainly confident, especially coming from a player on a team that is currently struggling to put together consistent performances. However, there is something to look at in the young center's comments.

🎙️ Moussa Diabate: "I do not believe that any other team we play is better than us... we just gotta learn how to sustain it."



"It's a long season. Right now we're not liking what we're doing, but when it turns around there's gonna be a whole different energy..." pic.twitter.com/HAJKBMTbFn — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 21, 2026

Diabaté Has Reason to Believe in This Group

Nov 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte has shown what it can do at times this season, but those performances haven't lasted long enough. Friday's matchup with Atlanta followed a similar pattern. The Hornets played well early and went into halftime with a one-point advantage, but couldn't maintain that momentum after the break.

Diabaté gave Charlotte a strong performance against Atlanta, finishing with 21 points and 15 rebounds while making nine of his 12 shots. He tied his career high in scoring and provided an important presence around the basket. When he is able to produce offensively, he gives the Hornets another option they can rely on. His recent performances for Charlotte have shown the value he can bring to the team.

While there is a lot of talent on this roster, there is still a lot of work to be done in order to make it work on a consistent basis. Right now, there are many young players on this team who are capable of scoring, defending and even creating for others. The biggest problem with this team right now is putting it all together for 48 minutes instead of just 20-25 minutes of good basketball.

The Hornets Have to Start Backing It Up

Nov 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) looks to pass against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Diabaté's comments are positive, the results must soon follow. It is unacceptable for the Hornets to continue to fall behind in games and then try to play catch-up for the remainder of the game. The Hornets must find a way to maintain their energy and avoid the many mistakes that have cost them games this season.

As for the turnovers, they are a huge problem for the Hornets right now. In their loss to the Hawks on Friday, Charlotte had 17 turnovers, which Atlanta turned into 36 points. Those types of errors can be costly to a team's chances of winning, even if the team has as much talent as the Hornets do. Diabaté has become an important part of Charlotte's plans in the frontcourt, but the team needs more consistent play from the entire roster.

Charlotte has time to turn its season around, but the team needs to start showing what it is capable of. Diabaté hasn't lost faith in this group, and his teammates will need to share that same mindset.

The confidence is there. Now it's up to the Hornets to show that they can compete by putting together better performances and finding a way to win.