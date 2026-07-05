Could the Charlotte Hornets Actually Trade Moussa Diabate?

Moussa Diabate is Hornets DNA personified.

By all accounts, Diabate is everything that the Charlotte Hornets want in a cornerstone piece of their franchise. He works hard. He plays even harder. He stands up for himself and his teammates (sometimes to a fault).

And although he’s only 6’9”, the veteran center’s impact greatly outpaces his positional size.

Diabate is maybe the most unlikely player in NBA history that has unified the analytics nerds and the “that boy nice” watchers.

Stat heads fawn over Moussa’s analytical profile because of how he impacts the possession game on both ends. He is an elite rebounder that creates and converts on second chances offensively while limiting them on defense by cleaning the glass and protecting the rim.

RAPM, regularized adjusted plus minus, is a catch-all impact metric that measures how valuable a player is in terms of six things: offensive and defense true shooting percentage, turnover suppression and creation, and rebounding. Diabate graded out as the league’s best offensive rebounder in 2025-26 and ranked in the top 50 in defensive turnover creation, and in total, the 27th most impactful player in the league.

The eye test for Moussa isn’t too shabby either. His akimbo katanas for elbows are a bear to deal with, especially when he’s using them to their full extent with 10 minutes to go in the first quarter of a sleepy regular season game in February. Diabate’s relentless energy is stuck on go from the opening tip of every game he plays in, and that infectious play style has turned the “MOOOOOOOOSE” into a fan favorite in Charlotte.

However, once LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges got dealt, Diabate started to catch some strays when people started talking about what is next for Charlotte. More recently, Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Saturday afternoon that the New York Knicks were “monitoring” Moussa before they agreed to a deal with Andre Drummond.

Why Charlotte Could Entertain a Diabate Trade

Diabate is eligible to sign an extension with Charlotte on February 7th, 2027. The Hornets’ could pay him up to 140% of the league’s estimated average annual salary at the time of that extension.

The average annual salary of an NBA player is roughly $12.3M per year, so Diabate could ink an extension worth $17.2M in year one with 8% annual raises. How does a three-year, $51.6M deal for Moussa Diabate sound? Neemis Queta, who is arguably the most analogous big to Diabate in the league, just inked a four-year, $56M ($14M AAV) extension to stay in Boston for the foreseeable future.

Even if Moussa would accept a tad below his max at $15M/year and sign a three-year deal worth a total of $45M, a trade wouldn't really be that surprising.

It all comes back to asset management. The Hornets acquired Diabate for nothing, picking him up off the scrap heap after the Los Angeles Clippers declined to give him a qualifying offer in June of 2024. He quickly turned himself into an indispensable member of Charles Lee's rotation and was rightfully named the NBA's Hustle Player of the Year for his exploits in 2026. He'll have value somewhere, even if it's not in Charlotte.

If a team comes calling in February and offers Jeff Peterson a valuable unprotected first-round pick in return for Diabate, he would have a hard time turning that down. Interestingly enough, Diabate's extension deadline is just two days before the NBA's 2027 trade deadline (February 9th), so if a deal isn't in place by then (2/7/27), take some time to canvas the league and find out who could use a possession-maxxing, Wemby-stopping big on a near-minimum salary to supplement their playoff rotation.

In a vacuum, Peterson would have turned a player he signed to a two-way contract into a first-round pick without ever paying that player more than $2.5M per year. That's the type of transaction tree that ascending general managers pray for.

This is all speculation and reading of tea leaves at this point, but there is merit to the idea of trading Moussa Diabate that folks around the Hornets-sphere have started to float.

Zoom out though, and trading Moussa just isn't that simple.

It goes back to what I said at the beginning: Diabate is the human embodiment of everything Charles Lee preaches in his media availablities. He might as well have 'Hornets DNA' tattooed on his biceps at this point.

Selling-high on Diabate would be another tough blow for a fanbase that just got staggered into the ropes when Charlotte traded LaMelo Ball seemingly out of nowhere. If the franchise can't reward a player like Diabate who does the right things, carries the torch of the franchise's values, impacts games on a possession-to-possession basis, and is beloved by the home crowd, then who could ever be considered a building block in the Queen City?

Even if Charlotte doesn't see Diabate as their starting five when they go all-in, he'd be one of the best bench big men in the league. The Knicks just laid out the exact blueprint by paying Mitchell Robinson $12M to come off the bench and effectively be the sixth man on a championship-winning team.

Every penny matters when building a team that can win a championship, but I can't imagine that Diabate on a $15M/year contract wouldn't outplay that contract with the on-court value he provides.

Much like the LaMelo Ball trade, I would understand the 'why' of Charlotte trading Diabate. That doesn't mean it is the right decision, though, as some things are just bigger than asset management.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets