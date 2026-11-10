Naz Reid Opens Up on Hornets Coach Charles Lee, Benching Incident

The Naz Reid era with the Charlotte Hornets has not gotten off to a great start. Despite being elevated to a starter, Reid's shooting efficiency hasn't come with him. There are rumors that he's unhappy in Charlotte, and some believe he may request a trade.

Reid was also benched for the second half of an eventual loss to the Detroit Pistons after head coach Charles Lee said he was not meeting "the standards." It has been a tumultuous go for Reid, to say the least.

And while he ended up with more shots than points by the time it was said and done, Reid was instrumental in the Hornets getting a shocking upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, recording a double-double with 25 points.

🎙️ Naz Reid on fitting in with the Hornets: "This is a new system for me, new team, new everything... but the type of person I am, I don't want to just come in and be that guy who just [takes over]. That's not really me or my personality."



"In due time, you know me, you know… pic.twitter.com/KiPlcZgPop — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 10, 2026

After the game, he had plenty to say about a lot of things, including his relationship with Lee. "It's basketball, any sport... when you're super competitive, that type of stuff happens. And me being able to be the person I am, just take accountability and be able to direct traffic for the team and understand stuff like that happens, but it's how you respond," he said of the benching.

Reid said that the relationship since then has been "fine." He and Lee talk on the sidelines and it's as if nothing ever happened. "I'm not too worried about that," Reid added.

About his tenure so far, Reid noted, "This is a new system for me, new team, new everything... but the type of person I am, I don't want to just come in and be that guy who just [takes over]. That's not really me or my personality."

Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, though, Reid said he's still trying to see where he fits in. He's a starter and an important player on a team he probably never envisioned playing for back in May. It's taken some adjustment so far.

"Obviously, they brought me here to be that special guy, whatever the case may be, but my personality, I just like to figure my way into the situation. You'll get the best version of myself, but just try to figure out where I fit in first," he said.

The Hornets traded LaMelo Ball for some draft capital, but according to that behind-the-scenes video they released, a key component was being able to get Reid in return. And while it hasn't worked out perfectly yet, Reid believes his best is yet to come.

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