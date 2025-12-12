Brandon Miller reveals update on shoulder wrap amid injury woes

Brandon Miller has been in and out of the Charlotte Hornets' lineup with a shoulder injury suffered very early this year. Because of the left shoulder subluxation, the third-year pro has only appeared in eight games.

And perhaps because of that nagging injury, Miller is off to a really rough start. He's only playing 26.1 minutes, but he's playing very poorly: 16.4 points (career-low) on 36.7% shooting. He's making 28.6% of his threes.

These days, fans will spot him with a shoulder wrap on while he's playing. That's unlikely to change the rest of the way, Miller recently revealed.

🎙️ Brandon Miller on his shoulder wrap:



"I feel good. Shoulder wrap is not gonna come off; probably see it the whole season. Just excited to be back."



"It makes sure the arm doesn't get too far extended, so just having the extra protection is good for me in the long run." pic.twitter.com/Y3NXnLWm4l — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) December 8, 2025

The forward said, "I feel good. Shoulder wrap is not gonna come off; probably see it the whole season. Just excited to be back." He has yet to really round into form whatsoever, but it is true that the Hornets are better when he's on the floor.

Even as poorly as he's played, the Hornets are slightly better with him on the court than off (1.4 points). And if he gets back to his usual shooting ways, then that number will only rise.

As for why the Hornets star isn't shedding the wrap despite being healthy enough to play, Miller said, "It makes sure the arm doesn't get too far extended, so just having the extra protection is good for me in the long run."

Dec 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller (24) tries to dribble around Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Since he's likely to wear it the entire season, we will get a good look at just how much the shoulder is bothering him. If Miller's shooting numbers don't climb back up into the expected range, then it is highly likely that his shoulder is nagging him.

Miller was the most exciting young player this team had, arguably even more so than LaMelo Ball. But injuries have taken their toll on him as well, and, health aside, he's been the worst player of the big three this year (counting Kon Knueppel with Miller and Ball).

That's highly discouraging after there were whispers that the Hornets should trade Ball and focus on Miller. Now, neither one of them looks like a franchise face or a cornerstone, but that could very well be because of this shoulder injury. Time will tell.

