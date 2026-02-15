Charlotte Hornets Land Another Big Matchup on Amazon Prime

Saturday afternoon, the NBA announced that the Charlotte Hornets' road game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 14th will be broadcast on Amazon Prime. It will mark the Hornets' second appearance on the network this season, with the previous matchup also coming against the Spurs at the end of January. Tip-off for the contest in San Antonio has been moved to 3 p.m. ET.

Speaking of the last matchup

The Hornets' 111-106 win over San Antonio was the sixth leg of their eventual nine-game winning streak and, really, was the game that caught everyone's attention. Beating Orlando, Washington, Philadelphia, and Memphis, and Dallas is one thing, but knocking off one of the top teams in the West woke some folks up.

What was most surprising in that game was Charlotte's defensive work on Victor Wembanyama. His length still had a sizable impact on the Hornets' offensive approach, but they made sure they were connected on the other end of the floor, constantly having help nearby and sending multiple players to the glass to help box out. He finished the game with just 16 points and eight rebounds, holding him to just six field goal attempts in the second half.

A chance to grab serious momentum

The matchup is right around the midway point of what's left on the schedule for the Hornets, and it will be the fourth and final game of a four-game road swing that features trips to Phoenix, Portland, and Sacramento. It's a long way away, so who knows how it will all pan out, but if the Hornets can go 2-1 or better ahead of that game, it will set them up nicely for a chance to make a statement before returning home for a long, seven-game homestand. Those matchups will come against some quality competition, however, with Miami, Orlando, Memphis, Sacramento, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston coming to town. Take care of business for the most part in that stretch, and they'll be in line to make the postseason.

