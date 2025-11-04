Hornets have 3 key trade assets, but will they trade any of them?
Through seven games, the Charlotte Hornets resemble what we expected. They're clearly better than last year and not a basement-dweller any longer, but they're also not quite good enough to contend for the playoffs. They're in the middle, which is a major step forward.
That means they probably won't end up buying at the deadline, although the modern NBA team often does a bit of buying and selling every year. The Hornets will probably function primarily as sellers, and one insider revealed their top three assets. Here's why they will or won't move on from each.
Analyst reveals three Hornets assets for trading
The first asset, and perhaps the best in the eyes of Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, is the Miami Heat's 2027 first-round pick (lottery protection; unprotected in 2028). It makes sense, as that's a valuable pick, especially with how the Heat are trending right now.
Favale argued that the Hornets could use this pick as a sweetener to get better picks down the line, especially since they own two other first-round picks in 2027 as it is. That logic makes sense; it's just hard to see a trade where this happens. Unless it's part of a huge blockbuster, the Hornets aren't going to start depleting their stockpile of picks.
The second trade asset is Collin Sexton. "Sexton is a multipurpose asset. His expiring contract can help teams lop off longer-term money, and his meld of shooting, driving, and capacity to play off other ball-handlers renders him a legitimate needle-move to win-now squads prowling the market for perimeter punches on offense," Favale said.
This will make him highly desirable when the deadline rolls around, but the Hornets will probably keep him. He's been a terrific addition to the team. He's played well with LaMelo Ball, as a backup to Ball, and in place of Ball. Unless the Hornets are way out of it by the time the deadline gets here, they'll probably keep and consider extending Sexton.
Finally, Josh Green is the last-mentioned asset. He is someone I can easily see getting traded. "Though Josh Green is overrated as a defender, he's a body you can throw at any guard, along with some wings. There is some live-dribble juice to his game at the other end. And while he doesn't take enough threes, he's shooting almost 39 percent on them the past four seasons," Favale wrote.
That effectively makes him a player who can work on literally any team. He's not a huge needle-mover, but he can provide something for every team. The Hornets don't have defense to replace his, but they do have ample shooting. Plus, they're playing fairly well without him, so he's become quite expendable.
