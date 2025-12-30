Hornets' latest injury report gives huge update on star rookie Kon Knueppel's injury

After Head Coach Charles Lee's comments on Sunday gave a sigh of relief to the entire Charlotte Hornets' fanbase, the injury report for tomorrow's matchup with the Golden State Warriors gives even more hope.

After being helped off the floor late in the first half of Friday's matchup with the Orlando Magic, the entire Hornets' fanbase held their breath as it appeared they may miss their star rookie for a significant period of time.

The fourth overall selection in June's draft has been nothing short of stellar, averaging 19.3 points while shooting 42.8% from three on 8.5 attempts a night. He's been in a neck-and-neck race with his former Duke teammate, Cooper Flagg, for this season's Rookie of the Year award.

Knueppel missed his first NBA game on Monday, but just a day prior Lee had announced that Knueppel would be "day-to-day" with an ankle injury.

Early Tuesday evening, the Hornets released their injury report for Wednesday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors, and another sigh of relief was released by the fanbase.

The Hornets listed Kon Knueppel as PROBABLE to return to action on Wednesday.

He was a part of a six-player injury report, and the only player listed as probable.

Grant Williams remains out as he continues to rehab his knee from last November's season ending injury, Mason Plumlee is set to miss his fourth straight game with a groin injury, and Ryan Kalkbrenner is set to miss his fifth straight game with an elbow injury,

Miles Bridges, who left Monday night's game early with an ankle injury, is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup. He's played all 32 games for the Hornets this season, and if downgraded would be the first time the Hornets' lineup would not feature him. Pat Connaughton, who has seen action in four of the last five games after missing a month with a calf strain, is also questionable for Wednesday's matchup.

The Hornets take on the Warriors on Wednesday afternoon at the Spectrum Center, in what will be the last game of the 2025 calendar year.

