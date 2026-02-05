Hornets make buzzer-beater deal, acquire former NBA Champion from the Celtics

Thirty minutes after President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson completed his post-trade deadline media availability, and over an hour after the actual deadline ended, the Charlotte Hornets had one more trade to end Thursday's 2026 NBA Trade Deadline.

According to ESPN, the Boston Celtics were trading center Xavier Tillman to the Hornets, giving the Hornets $3.5 million as well.

Assuming that the Hornets hold onto Tillman, they add their new third-string big man after the team dealt Mason Plumlee to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

About Xavier Tillman

A teammate of Miles Bridges at Michigan State, Tillman was drafted 35th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, though he was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night. Tillman spent three and a half seasons in Memphis, averaging 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and shot 26.4% from deep. He was viewed as one of the best defensive centers in basketball during his time with the Grizzlies.

At the trade deadline in 2024, Tillman was dealt to the Boston Celtics for Lamar Stevens and two second round picks, where he went on to play a pivotal role in the Celtics eventual championship run, hitting a clutch three and recording two blocks during his eleven minutes of game three with Kristaps Porzingis out.

Tillman was unable to find a role after that, though, averaging just 7.3 minutes a night and recording 1.4 points per game. Still, Tillman is viewed as a fantastic defensive center, with a +1.15 DDPM, ranking 76th in the entire NBA, and 19th amongst forwards.

How will he fit in Charlotte?

It's likely that Tillman plays the same role in Charlotte that he did in Boston these last two seasons, where he is primarily a third big with spot minutes here and there. With Mason Plumlee's groin injury, and PJ Hall on a two-way, the Hornets have not had much center depth over the past few weeks.

While Tillman's frame puts him as more of a forward, he still has the ability to act as a five and guard the rim. He brings championship experience as well, and the Celtics media and organization has spoken nothing but highly about the big man.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Charlotte Hornets Make Another Trade, Flip Tyus Jones for Intriguing Young Guard

Score Prediction For Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

Hornets' Jeff Peterson is Cooking at the Trade Deadline and Sticking to His Blueprint

NBA Insider Believes Charlotte Hornets Plan to Re-Sign Coby White After Trade