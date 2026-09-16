Hornets Star Brandon Miller Just Got a Needed Vote of Confidence from Hall of Famer

Can the Charlotte Hornets build around Brandon Miller? They seem to think so, or at least they're willing to find out. Trading LaMelo Ball is a pretty ringing endorsement of Miller as the face of the team.

It's a question that will define the next era of the Hornets. They believe they had peaked with Ball, so getting more financial flexibility and draft picks to focus on the Miller era was their plan of attack. But if he can't be a true superstar, things get dicey.

Which two players do @mrvincecarter15 and @Tmac_213 believe are poised to take the next step to becoming bonafide franchise players this coming season?



They tab Scottie Barnes and Brandon Miller as their picks for the 2026-2027 NBA season. pic.twitter.com/EhQVOwAblb — Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady (@VinceAndTmac) September 11, 2026

Time will tell whether or not they're right, but one NBA legend believes they are. Tracy McGrady said, "I think Miller can turn the corner. LaMelo is gone, right? Him having a bigger role this year, he should be a guy that averages 25-26 points, taking that next step."

With that said, McGrady believes that it's now or never for Miller. "Depending on what I see from him this year is gonna determine, alright, he's gonna be the franchise. Because I think this year should be that year where we say, yeah, that's your franchise guy," he concluded.

That is the precise bet the Hornets are making. Miller clearly looked good enough to be a number one option, but it is easier to look like that when you're not actually it. He will now face the opponent's best defender night in and night out.

McGrady's prediction is a huge vote of confidence, but it's also a common one. Miller is the favorite for Most Improved Player. Everyone knows he's a good player who is suddenly being thrust into a number-one role.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That increased usage, as McGrady mentioned, should lead to more production this season. All the pieces are there for a star leap, something the Hornets probably predicted when they set out to trade Ball earlier this summer.

There are some reasons for concern, though. Miller doesn't finish well around the rim in the half-court. He struggles against elite defenses. He is not much of a creator. Those things will have to improve if he's to make good on McGrady's prediction and the fact that he's the award favorite.

Miller has had all summer to work on those things, especially once Ball was traded. He'll have all training camp and preseason to iron things out as the new face of the team. Hopefully, he will.

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