NBA analyst makes bold proclamation about LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel

For better or worse, LaMelo Ball has been the face of the Charlotte Hornets since he was drafted. His early All-Star bid and Rookie of the Year award, over Anthony Edwards of all people, were a sign of things to come.

Ironically, Ball being the face of this franchise has worked as a sort of microcosm of many problems. The Hornets, since 2020, have been exciting, talented, injured, inefficient, and perplexing. Those attributes kind of describe Ball, too.

Dec 1, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (1) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But the front office has maintained that it wants to build around Ball, which is why Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel were brought in. Miller serves as a secondary option to Ball that attracts some defense, and Knueppel was the connector between those two who also adds a ton of valuable spacing.

However, at least so far in 2025, it looks like Knueppel might've outplayed his intended role. There are rumblings that he could be a centerpiece, not just an accessory. And with Ball's injuries and shooting woes in 2025, it's not an utterly ridiculous idea.

Enter Kevin O'Connor, who may have just put words to that idea. "We're seeing what the Charlotte Hornets are doing with Kon Knueppel this season... The Klay Thompson comparison... I get it because of the shooting and all that, but Kon Knueppel's averaging more pick-and-rolls per game than Klay did in his entire career."

That's not the important part, though it does speak to how the Hornets view their rookie. He gets the ball a ton, and the Hornets often use him as the funnel through which the offense runs.

The important part is what O'Connor said later, "He was just on Jimmy Fallon the other night, bye bye LaMelo! Goodbye! Kon Knueppel is the star now."

While the Jimmy Fallon Show is not remotely the arbiter of talent or of hierarchy in the NBA, it does reflect the shift within the Hornets. Knueppel was supposed to fit alongside Ball and Miller as a third option, but some nights, he outplays them both.

For now, the Hornets seem intent on keeping Ball as the face of the franchise and the centerpiece, but it wouldn't be a shock if they changed their mind internally. If both Ball and Knueppel continue on their current paths, that might be the only logical choice.

