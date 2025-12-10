KJ Simpson continues to be ready when the Charlotte Hornets call his name

Sitting on a two-way contract, earning a rotation spot in the NBA is an uphill battle for KJ Simpson.

He was selected with the 42nd overall pick in 2024 by the Charlotte Hornets, set to sit behind a guard rotation manned by LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Nick Smith Jr, and Seth Curry. To make matters worse, Simpson would be missing the 2024 Summer League as well, dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained in the pre-draft process.

Simpson's rookie season went better than anyone could have expected.

Injuries to LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann kept them both out of the lineup for long periods of time, and it caused Simpson to receive significant minutes when with the main squad. In 36 games with the Hornets, KJ averaged 7.8 points in 23.4 minutes a night. Although his shooting numbers were well below average (34.6% from the field, 25.4% from three), it was due in part to his larger role.

Fast forward to summer 2025, where Simpson would finally make his Summer League debut.

KJ put on an excellent performance in the Hornets' first Summer League game against the Utah Jazz, recording 21 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals, while going 8/15 from the floor en route to a victory.

His entire Summer League performance was fantastic, where he averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, helping lead the Hornets to a Summer League Championship.

"I knew how important my summer was as an invididual," Simpson said after Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. "The moment I could I was right back here, I was here the whole summer - no days off. That was my mentality."

"Not playing Summer League my rookie year, I wanted to go in and win. I saw the guys we had, the rookies we drafted, we could win. So I knew it was important for that, and it helped me a lot."

KJ's summer, and his personality, did not go unnoticed, especially with head coach Charles Lee.

“I think he’s improved in a lot of different areas. The one that was very apparent last game—and it’s a credit to him, a testament to him for all the hard work he puts in—I love his competitiveness and his resilience. Last game wasn’t perfect for him. He had a couple turnovers in that first stretch; some things didn’t go his way. But he continues to move on to the next play, the next moment, the next opportunity," he said.

"It’s a credit to who he is and the DNA that he has to want to keep fighting, keep competing and trying to impact the game. He’s improved in a lot of areas, and I think one of the biggest areas is just his resilience.”

Simpson said that his mindset comes from the confidence that he has always carried.

"At the same time I've always had that confidence, I've always had that confidence unwavering. People can speak on who I am as a basketball player all they want, all that matters is what the people over there in the locker room, the organization, obviously I got support from my family, but that doesn't go. So I'm just waiting for the opportunity whenever my name is called."

KJ's confidence and hard-work have earned the trust of his coaches and teammates, and the former Buffalo continues to make the most of his opportunities.

