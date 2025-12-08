Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray too much as guard-depleted Hornets fall to Denver

Coming off an excellent blowout win over the Toronto Raptors, the Charlotte Hornets found themselves matched up with one of the NBA's best: 3x NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the 16-6 Denver Nuggets.

Coming in, Denver had been up 10+ points in 21 of their 22 games to start. They would be down two starters, though, as Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon remained out.

For the Hornets, the team faced depleted guard depth, with LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, and Tre Mann all were out in Sunday's matchup. Moussa Diabate also was announced out shortly before the game started, meaning that Mason Plumlee would see an increase in minutes.

After playing near perfect in his pregame warm-ups, Jamal Murray kept that heater going into the first quarter. He recorded 23 first quarter points, shooting 10/13 from the field.

Despite his hot start, the Hornets were able to stay in the game behind 9 first quarter points from Liam McNeeley, and the two teams were tied going into the second quarter.

The second quarter was the KJ Simpson show, as the guard recorded 8 points. He took on the starting role on Sunday evening with the lack of guard depth, and made his presence felt early. His 13 first half points were a season high, and he was able to give the Hornets a one-point lead headed into halftime.

As the third quarter progressed, it looked like it would be the same story retold: another large run from the Hornets' opponent that puts the game out of reach. While the Nuggets lead did hit 9 points, the Hornets made sure that they kept the game within an arms reach. A Brandon Miller step-back three cut the lead to four, but Nikola Jokic hit a 14 foot floater to push the lead to six headed into the fourth quarter.

One minute into the fourth quarter, the Nuggets made their 10+ statistic into 22/23 games. While the Hornets were able to stay competitive behind an excellent fourth quarter from both Miles Bridges and Kon Knueppel, Nikola Jokic showed why he was a three-time MVP and one-time Finals MVP.

Despite some late runs, the Hornets ended up falling 115-106 to the Nuggets, falling to 7-17 on the season.

KJ Simpson

In his first start of the season, KJ recorded 16 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. His 16 points is tied for the second most he has ever recorded in his young career, and he helped provide good guard play for a Hornets team who was in desperate need of some tonight.

