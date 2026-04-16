Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic in Final Play-In Game

Thanks to an utterly thrilling victory over the Miami Heat, the Charlotte Hornets live to fight another day. They are now in a second straight win-or-go-home matchup, this time on the road against the Orlando Magic, fresh off a frustrating loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Hornets beat the Magic three times in 2025-26, all three of which came after the lineup switch that transformed Charlotte into kind of a juggernaut. With a win, the Hornets will make the playoffs for the first time in a decade. What does our staff think will happen?

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 121, Magic 114

Despite a strong finish to the regular season (minus the loss to Chicago), things are a little crazy right now in Orlando. Some folks believe Jamahl Mosley is coaching for his job, and there are rumors that a star player may be looking for a way out after the season.

Even with this being at home for the Magic, I just don't see them being in the right frame of mind to be able to rally together and beat a Hornets team that enters with confidence. Plus, LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel aren't going to go 2/22 from three-point land again. Hornets win.

Owen O'Connor: Hornets 116, Magic 103

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

These two teams are in a completely different situation heading into Friday night’s matchup. Charlotte has all the momentum and excitement around it, a team that NBA fans want to see. On the other hand, there's Orlando, who has been nothing short of disappointing all year. Charlotte has had the Magic’s number almost all year, and Friday will prove to be no different.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 118, Magic 102

The Hornets are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA, and Orlando's defense isn't quite world-beating (Charlotte hung an average of 125 on them in three wins after a very early loss). The Magic offense is pretty mediocre (18th offensive rating in the NBA), and Charlotte's defense is good (11th defensive rating in the NBA, but fifth since January 1).

The Hornets dominated the Magic after figuring themselves out. They're surging, and Orlando is fading. Sometimes, it's as simple as that. With LaMelo Ball not suspended and no major injuries (Moussa Diabaté is questionable, but it's hard to envision him not suiting up because of "soreness"), the Hornets shouldn't struggle as much this time, since they're now battle-tested and were better on the road than at home.

Owen Watterson: Hornets 107, Magic 99

Never in a postseason game for the Hornets have I had such cautious optimism about a potential win. I believe Philly felt the same way, but Orlando showed them really quickly that it wasn't going to be all sunshine and rainbows en route to the seventh seed.

It’s important the Hornets remember that, as well, and don't get too caught up thinking about a potential Detroit series. Moussa Diabaté is also questionable in the game, which makes you a little nervous. Charlotte will still have what it takes to get the job done… and the Hornets separate in the fourth quarter just enough to get the job done.

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