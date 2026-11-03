Starting Lineups Announced for Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

We are inching closer to tip-off between the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, with the two teams meeting for the second time in less than a week.

Detroit took the first meeting 97-89 on Oct. 28, but the Hornets will have another scoring option available tonight with Coby White making his season debut. White will come off the bench as Charlotte looks to snap a three-game losing streak.

Charlotte Hornets

G Dennis Schröder: Schröder remains in the starting lineup despite White returning tonight. The veteran guard has handled the point guard duties with White sidelined to begin the season.

G Sion James: James remains in the starting five with White coming off the bench in his return. James hasn't provided much offensively to start the year, but his defense gives Charlotte something it can use against a talented Detroit backcourt.

G Brandon Miller: Miller had a big night the first time these teams met, finishing with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Charlotte will need another strong performance from him if the Hornets are going to have a chance to knock off Detroit.

F Moussa Diabaté: Diabaté continues to give Charlotte a physical presence around the basket. With Jalen Duren unavailable for Detroit, he'll have an opportunity to make an impact on the glass.

C Naz Reid: Reid struggled in the first meeting with Detroit, scoring just seven points on six shots. With Duren out for the Pistons, this is an opportunity for Reid to have a much bigger impact in the rematch.

Detroit Pistons

G Cade Cunningham: Cunningham gave Charlotte problems in the first meeting, finishing with 30 points and seven assists. Slowing him down will once again be one of the Hornets' biggest challenges tonight.

G Duncan Robinson: Robinson gives Detroit a dangerous perimeter shooter who Charlotte can't afford to lose track of. He provides another scoring threat alongside Cunningham.

F Ausar Thompson: Thompson can impact the game in several ways without needing a lot of shots. He finished the first meeting with seven points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

F Paul Reed: Reed gets the start with Jalen Duren sidelined. He scored 16 points in the first meeting with Charlotte and gives Detroit another physical presence in the frontcourt.

F John Collins: Collins gives the Pistons an experienced frontcourt option who can cause problems around the rim and on the glass.

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