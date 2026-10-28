Hornets and Pistons Announce Injury-Laden Starting Fives for Tonight's Clash

No Coby White, Grant Williams, or Kon Knueppel for the Charlotte Hornets. No Jalen Duren or Isaiah Joe for Detroit. Big shoes to fill. Here's who'll try to step in:

The Hornets First Five:

G Dennis Schröder - It's clear that Schröder is finding his footing as a Hornet more and more every game. His 25-point performance against the Heat was more than promising, and he needs to come up big again tonight against a staunch defensive opponent.

G Sion James - There has been some discourse around whether Sion James should be the one to replace Kon Knueppel in his absence. While his shooting struggles are an annoyance, his defensive chops are by far the best on the Hornets and the reason why he continues to see big minutes.

F Brandon Miller - Talk about a big test for Brandon Miller, who's coming off a career-high 39-point outing. Ausar Thompson is undoubtedly one of the best guard and wing defenders in the league. He will be the toughest matchup Miller has seen this season.

F Naz Reid - It seems like no matter how bad a shooting night he has and no matter the opponent, Naz Reid will always get to around 17 points. That consistency will be most valuable tonight.

C Moussa Diabaté - Has any human being ever been more motivated than Moussa Diabaté will be to take the court against Detroit? After what transpired between the two teams last season, it is safe to say he will be even more amped up than usual.

The Pistons First Five:

G Cade Cunningham - Who can stop the path of Cade? Cunningham is off to another good start, albeit maybe not quite reaching his great form from last season just yet. He's, of course, still the Pistons' centerpiece and the key to keeping this team in check defensively.

G Duncan Robinson - Robin is in Duncan's name, and he sort of is the Robin to Cunningham's Batman. But that's almost doing Robinson a disservice because he is truly one of the league's most elite marksmen. If Sion James guards Cade Cunningham, whoever has to chase Robinson around on the perimeter is in for an exhausting night.

F Ausar Thompson - A defensive nightmare, Thompson will probably be glued to Brandon Miller's hip from the time the latter arrives at the arena. Offensively, Ausar still has ways to go (he hasn't made a three this season). But he is an active rebounder and cutter and deserves attention in those areas.

F John Collins - Collins is replacing offseason departure Tobias Harris in the starting lineup. He's a less versatile scorer but offers more athleticism, speed, and movement at the four spot. Also, just like Thompson, Collins is an above-average rebounder for his position.

C Paul Reed - B-Ball Paul, as some fans call him endearingly, is one of the league's best backup bigs. He plays with great effort and energy, rebounds well and can even hit the occasional three on offense (he's three of three from deep so far this season).

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