Takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets Loss to the Detroit Pistons

There were no actual punches thrown this time, but the matchup between the Hornets and Pistons in Detroit was an absolute slugfest for 48 minutes.

Both teams played every possession with bad intentions: throwing elbows, grabbing jerseys, rebounding with intensity, hand checking drivers; it was the type of old-school basketball game that had the old heads harkening back to the olden days of Anthony Mason and Bill Lamimbeer.

In the end, Charlotte couldn't come out of the Motor City with a win, dropping their record to 3-2 with a date in Washington on the schedule for Friday.

Let's dive into some stats, highlights, and takeaways, all bundled into a neat package I like to call the four-point play.

One Highlight of the Night

Brandon Miller's Angry Dunk

Kyle Brandt of ESPN hands out a scepter every week of the NFL season to the player who had the angriest run from the previous Sunday. 'Angry Runs' has become a staple of the sports mothership's football coverage.

I think we should start a basketball counterpart: Angry Dunks.

If we do that, Brandon Miller would be a contender for the crown every week. He throws down hammer dunks in transition with rim-rattling force nearly every night, and I truly don't think there's a more vicious breakaway dunker in the league than him.

Two Game-Defining Statistics

25 Turnovers

38 Second half points

This one felt like a movie I've seen before.

For 24 minutes, the Hornets did a nice job at withstanding the consistent pressure from Detroit's defense. They were composed on both ends, hitting the Pistons first, and relishing the physicality that the referees struggled to mandate.

They couldn't maintain it in the second half, though -- the Hornets were clearly rattled after the intermission. Charlotte's struggle with turnovers reared its ugly head yet again, leading to their demise as Detroit completely suffocated the Hornets' offense.

Charlotte entered tonight with a bottom-five offense in the league per Cleaning The Glass, and they did nothing to rectify that in the Motor City.

Buckets were difficult to come by once the Pistons' defense hit the gas after halftime. Save for Brandon Miller's individual scoring efforts and the occasional Dennis Schroder drive, Charlotte had minimal answers for the test that the Pistons put in front of them.

Three Players of the Game

Brandon Miller

Dennis Schroder

Royce O'Neale

Miller was an easy choice.

The fourth-year forward was able to expertly navigate Detroit's suffocating defense with his handle and screen usage to get to his spots. Miller's mastery of the mid-range area has kept Charlotte's offense afloat in the early season, and tonight was no different.

That's now three-straight 30-point games for Miller who also chipped in with 12 rebounds, three assists, and a pair of steals.

Schroder and O'Neale were the best of a bunch of bad options. Nobody else on the Hornets had a great game, so we'll give a hand to the two offseason acquisitions that combined for 23 points, eight rebounds, and five assists (all from Schroder).

Four Takeaways From the Loss

1. Where Did Naz Reid Go?

Naz Reid tallied seven points and a team-leading six rebounds in the first half against Detroit.

He didn't play in the second half.

I was able to confirm with the team that he was available to play after the halftime break. Charles Lee said this post-game about the decision to bench Reid: "Unfortunately, Naz (Reid) didn't meet our standards in the first half, and at halftime we made the decision that he wouldn't play in the second half. But I look forward to him meeting those standards come next game."

2. Dennis 'The Ice Cream Man' Schroder

It only took a week for Dennis Schroder to coin a signature shot.

A right-handed drive, on the right-handed floor, that he finishes with a right-handed scoop layup without ever putting the ball in his left. He torched Brooklyn with that exact shot, and he got to it early in tonight's game against Detroit.

3. Reinforcements Needed

The Hornets have the bones of a good basketball team.

Charles Lee has the Bugs swarming on defense, but Charlotte desperately needs someone to put the ball in the basket. Brandon Miller has answered the call in the early goings of the 2026 season, but Batman is nothing without his Robin(s), and he could use Coby White and Kon Knueppel to relieve some of the pressure mounting on his shoulders.

4. NBA Cup Up Next

The Hornets have consistently failed to rise to the occasion that is the NBA Cup.

They'll have a chance to rectify that on Friday night when they'll travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards in a rematch of Monday night's contest. I had one eye on the Wiz's loss in Cleveland tonight to check out the NBA debut for AJ Dybantsa, and the rookie looked impressive in his first action of the season.

The Dybants vs. Miller battle will be must-see-TV on Friday night.

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