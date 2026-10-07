The Clock Keeps Ticking on Tidjane Salaün’s Time with the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets were coming off a 21 win season.

It was the franchise's fewest wins in a season since the 2012-13 season, where they wore orange and called themselves the Bobcats. They had just missed out on the chance to land a franchise-changing talent in Anthony Davis, and the consolation prize of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist averaged less than 10 points a night.

Now, a decade later, the organization was rocking the purple and teal again, calling themselves the Hornets. The face of the franchise had changed from Kemba Walker to LaMelo Ball, and there was new ownership, a new front office, and a new head coach.

One thing stayed the same, though: Charlotte just missed out on a franchise changing talent (Victor Wembanyama), landed the number two pick, and selected a consensus All-American, All-SEC talent.

Brandon Miller's rookie year was much different than Kidd-Gilchrist's, though, and gave the fanbase a significant amount of hope for the future of their franchise. They ended up falling down to the sixth overall pick in the Draft Lottery, a disappointing spot after a 21-win season.

It did not make things better that the incoming draft class was viewed as one of the least-promising classes in recent memory. There were no players perceived as franchise-changing talents, and there were even discussions as to whether the first overall pick (Zaccharie Risacher) was worth having the top selection attached to his name.

As the time neared closer for the Hornets to make their selection, there were a few names that had the organization's attention: UConn's Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan, G-League Ignite star Matas Buzelis, and France's Tidjane Salaün.

The organization went with the French prospect, and the Hornets had a new cornerstone to add to LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams.

It is 2026. LaMelo Ball now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Mark Williams is with Miles Bridges on the Phoenix Suns. The Hornets' franchise revolves around Miller still, and their 2025 4th overall pick Kon Knueppel.

Salaün is entering his third year in the NBA. He's played 97 regular season games, averaging 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.6% from three. He played a pivotal role in helping the Greensboro Swarm win their first G League championship, but has been essentially a net negative for the main squad.

Entering year three, there are still more questions that Tidjane needs to answer, and he might not get the chance to solve them in Charlotte.

There are currently 16 players under contract for the Hornets. Looking at the roster as a whole, 14 of them seem to be guaranteed a spot on the 2026-27 Charlotte Hornets. The question marks? Pat Connaughton, and Tidjane Salaün.

The Hornets, at least publicly, still believe there is a path forward for Salaün.

The organization has seen his physical development firsthand. After spending the offseason focused on getting stronger, the Hornets do believe that work is starting to translate to the court.

He took on the challenge of trying to improve in the weight room, and you’re seeing the benefits," Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee said during Media Day. "The way he is moving on the court, there’s more fluidity, there’s more confidence in trying to deliver the first blow, I feel like, defensively."

There have been other signs of progress, too. Lee pointed to Salaün's understanding of defensive drills, his ability to communicate on the floor, and praised his abilities on the offensive glass as well as his jumpshot.

"He’s a bear on the offensive glass," Lee said. I think some of that physicality now and confidence from the weight room is translating to the court, so seeing him on the glass consistently, getting to his after-actions, he’s such a tall presence."

The organization also believes that Salaün's willingness to learn has also never been an issue.

The thing that has never wavered is his hard work, and to me, I always believed that if a guy’s willing to come in here and get better, whether that’s 1%, 10%, he’s just getting better every day, and you’re bound to see some benefits from him.”

The thing that has never wavered is his hard work," Lee said." I've always believed that if a guy’s willing to come in here and get better, whether that’s 1%, 10%, he’s just getting better every day, and you’re bound to see some benefits from him.”

Still, there is a difference between believing a player can develop, and what he does in his opportunities during the games.

On Tuesday, the Hornets suited up for their first preseason game of the 2026-27 season. Salaün led the team in minutes (28), playing eight more than the player who was second. He finished the night with 6 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals, shot 2/7 from the floor, 1/3 from deep, and recorded 3 turnovers.

In his 28 minutes on the floor, Salaün struggled to make an impact for winning. In fact, the team lost his minutes by 24 points, in an eventual 34 point loss to the Brooklyn Nets. His first preseason game is hardly enough evidence to make a definitive judgement on his third season, but it is notable to see him receive a significant amount of minutes.

The opportunity is what makes this performance so notable.

Tidjane was given more minutes than any other Hornet, and gave him nearly a full game's worth to show why he deserves to have a role in the rotation for Charlotte. Instead, he had a night that was for the most part forgettable. He struggled to score the ball, turned the ball over, and the team was a negative with him on the floor.

Plus-minus is not something that should be treated as evidence of the value of a player, especially one on a night where Charlotte was missing three starters and two key bench pieces. The broader question is not just whether or not the preseason game was poor, it is whether or not the development that the Hornets have seen in practice can turn into production once the regular season rolls around.

And, perhaps more importantly, whether he will get enough opportunities to do so.

President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson knows that Salaün's path to playing time will have to be earned.

“Tidjane, he’s another guy who continues to get stronger in the weight room," Peterson said during Media Day. "The guy works his butt off on the court as well. He loves it. He is a sponge, he’s trying to learn."

The former sixth overall pick has never lacked effort or curiosity. The question entering his third season is whether or not the qualites he has will finally translate into being a quality piece on this Hornets squad.

“He’s excited to go out there and try to earn minutes this season,” Peterson said. “He knows that it’s a big season for him, and excited to see him play.”

For Salaün, that may be the most important distinction of all. The Hornets are still willing to give him opportunities. But entering Year 3, those opportunities may no longer be guaranteed.