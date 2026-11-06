The Hornets Have a Problem Charles Lee Can't Keep Ignoring

The Charlotte Hornets have lost five games in a row. On Wednesday night, they had a chance to win the game against the Brooklyn Nets, but their defense could not make enough stops in the end.

The game was tied at the start of the fourth quarter after the Hornets led by seven at the half. But the Nets were able to take control of the game in the final frame and ultimately came away with a 114-104 victory.

Of course, the Hornets’ offense has been terrible during this five-game losing streak, but their defense has been a problem as well.

Charlotte's Fourth-Quarter Defense Fell Apart

Nov 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots the ball during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nets shot 61% from the field in the fourth quarter, scoring 34 points and hitting 6 of 9 three-point attempts as the Hornets struggled to get stops down the stretch.

Michael Porter Jr. was a big problem for the Hornets down the stretch. He scored 26 points and added 10 rebounds for the game, but 13 of those points came in the fourth quarter, and he connected on three three-point shots in a 79-second span.

That's the kind of stretch where somebody has to step up defensively. Whether it's getting a hand in the shooter's face, communicating on switches or making sure the right player is being guarded, the Hornets have to do a better job.

The Nets had only won one game prior to this, and Charlotte was unable to stop them down the stretch. This has to be frustrating for Coach Lee, as the Hornets played well in the first half of the game.

The Hornets will have a difficult time winning close games if they let the opposing team score at will in the fourth quarter.

Charles Lee Needs More Defensive Accountability

Oct 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee looks on from the sideline during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lee praised his team’s effort on Wednesday night, he admitted there were some defensive lapses on the part of his team.

Effort alone isn't enough. The Hornets need better communication, players staying with their assignments and someone recognizing when an opposing player is starting to take over the game.

Part of the issue is getting the Hornets to play together defensively for all 48 minutes.

This means Coach Lee needs to be able to make changes during these stretches of the game and react to what the opposing team is doing.

It's still early in the season, and mistakes can be fixed. However, five losses in a row are enough to get the attention of the entire organization.

Charlotte doesn’t have to become one of the NBA’s best defensive teams overnight, but it does have to be able to protect a lead and make stops when the game is on the line.

Until that happens, the Hornets will continue to experience results similar to their loss to the Brooklyn Nets.