The Hornets Turn the Ball Over 25 Times, Lose to the Celtics by Double-Digits

After a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans just a day prior that saw the Horents blow a double-digit lead and turn the ball over several times, the Charlotte Hornets were back in action early Sunday evening against the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics were coming off a comeback win against the Toronto Raptors, one that saw their first-round pick in Chris Cenac Jr. hit a game-tying three in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, before eventually overcoming the Raptors in overtime.

The Hornets, who turned the ball over 19 times in their first matchup and 22 times on Saturday, were unable to keep the mistakes away again against Boston. They turned the ball over 24 times, which turned into 25 points for Boston.

Their six point lead in the second quarter turned into a 17-4 Boston run, who never looked back. They took their largest lead with 3:28 to go in the fourth quarter, with a 19 point cushion behind 24 points (6 steals) from Dillon Mitchell and 17 points from John Tonje.

The Hornets fell to Boston 87-75, and will be back in action on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Rookies

Hannes Steinbach

After a dominant Summer League debut, Hannes Steinbach has cooled off over his previous two outings. He recorded 8 points, 3 rebounds, turned the ball over five times, and committed five personal fouls. Steinbach was still making an impact on the offensive glass, where he added two more offensive rebounds to the six he has hauled in during the first two games.

Still, Steinbach looked excellent in the matchup. His minutes with Moussa Diabaté this season will be a nightmare for the opponent on the glass.

Christian Anderson

Anderson finished the evening with his best game in the Summer League, finishing with 13 points and 2 steals, while hitting three three-pointers on a 62.3% true-shooting clip.

Most importantly about Anderson's third Summer League game? His improved playmaking. The 18th overall pick looked significantly more comfortable in his third outing with the ball in his hands, which is a fantastic sign for the Hornets.

Although the boxscore shows just one assist and four turnovers, the Hornets as a team put up 23 turnovers. They greatly struggled in catching passes that Anderson sent out, which in turn resulted in lost possessions. When Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller are catching these passes, the results will look different.

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