The Pressure is On for These Four Hornets at NBA Summer League

I’ve always said the NBA Summer League is like the NCAA Tournament without the edge. But while it’s a much more casual basketball experience for the fan, that doesn’t mean there’s not pressure for the player.

As you might expect, some members of the Hornets are feeling it more than others. Here are four under the microscope.

Tidjane Salaun

Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is the Frenchman’s third go-round in summer league action, and as you might have surmised, that’s not necessarily a good thing. (To put it in perspective, Kon Knueppel was a one-and-done) Granted, Salaun did show considerable progress as he helped Charlotte to a Summer League title in 2025.

He averaged 14 points a game, up five points from the previous year. He also provided much-needed veteran presence in the first few games of last year’s competition, setting the tone for the championship run.

But when the ACTUAL season started, Salaun found himself near the end of the bench once again. It only got worse with injuries, G-League call downs, and the Hornets' playoff push toward the back half of the season. Salaun ended up averaging six points, slightly up from his average the season before. Granted, he did shoot 43% from three, but he’s still not quite there. Entering his third year in the league, Charlotte needs to see more progress. This is where he can establish the tone.

Liam McNeely

Sep 29, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Liam McNeeley (33) poses for a photo during media day at Queens University. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Salaun, McNeely also must produce this summer. Facing a crowded rotation, he’s got to find a way to stand out and earn minutes. It is worth noting that the Hornets simply listed him as a forward on their roster. This may be his first chance to play in different spots. McNeely made 31 appearances and averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds last season in limited minutes for Charlotte. Most agreed that he needed to bulk up and get his body in bigger NBA shape. Now we’ll get an early look at how that’s going.

Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourteenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Washington forward Hannes Steinbach after he was selected by the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taken 14th and 18th, respectively, the pressure is different than that for Salaun and McNeely, but rest assured, it’s still there for this pair of rookies. Much like a first date or a first day on the job, this is all about a first impression, and both players must show fans that Charlotte did the right thing in drafting them. Right away, we’re going to need to see toughness from Steinbach as a rim protector as well as leadership from Anderson, who could play a bigger role than he expected now with LaMelo Ball out west, playing for the Timberwolves.

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