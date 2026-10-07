What Did We Learn From Hannes Steinbach's NBA Preseason Debut?

Hannes Steinbach is one of the more intriguing players on the Charlotte Hornets' preseason roster. Who wouldn't be interested in seeing how the team's lone lottery pick performs in his first taste of NBA action?

Unfortunately those who tuned in to watch Steinbach's first game with the senior Hornets had to push through a couple of bowls of popcorn before the rookie center entered the game.

Steinbach stepped onto the court with 4:29 left on the third quarter game clock for his first unofficial taste of professional basketball in the United States.

Before diving into Steinbach's debut, some context about his extended time on the bench is necessary. Last year, Sion James didn't enter the Hornets' first preseason game until there was 6:32 left in the third quarter. Just two weeks later, James was the second player off of Charles Lee's bench in the season opener against Brooklyn, and he went on to be one of only a small handful of players to appear in all 82 games.

Steinbach's lack of action last night doesn't necessarily tell us anything about how the Hornets will deploy him when the live bullets start flying in two weeks.

After the 124-90 loss, Lee spoke about what he saw from Hannes: "I think everyone got to see defensively, there's still how to figure out where to be in center field, how to red; we want to continue to push him and his voice and his communication in defensive coverages because he's capable. He's got the strength, he's got the foot speed to move laterally, it's just the communication and how fast you can pick up on all of these sets that are happening in the NBA."

"Offensively we got to see that he's got a great motor. He's rim running. He's able to seal. He's got really good hands. Good touch around the basket. He came up with a couple of offensive rebounds and got fouled on the glass too...I'm really excited about the versatility that Hannes brings."

There's not much to take away from garbage time in the preseason (is 'garbage time in the preseason' just a pleonasm? The opposite of an oxymoron?), but there were a couple of solid moments that the rookie center can build off of.

He had a nice moment protecting the rim late in the third quarter when second-year wing Drake Powell attempted to finish up and over Hannes. Steinbach moved his feet well, stayed vertical, and deterred Powell's lay up try. There are still plenty of reasons to question Steinbach's viability as a long-term rim protector in the NBA, but that brief moment is one worth clinging to.

On his second bucket, Steinbach hustled down the floor after challenging a Ben Humrichous three-point attempt, sealed the 6'7" Humrichous in the post, and calmy finished a hook shot over his fellow rookie. Everything Lee commented about Steinbach's offensive game was on full display in that singular play.

Again, it's early for Hannes, and he didn't get a chance to play against anybody who projects to be in Brooklyn's early-season rotation, but it's a good sign that he didn't look overmatched against fellow NBA competition in his brief time on the floor.

Minutes are going to be hard to come by in Charlotte's deep front court, and Steinbach is going to have to earn every second he gets this season. His debut wasn't spectacular by any means, but it wasn't nothing, and there's still plenty of reason to believe in Steinbach becoming a key player this season for Charlotte.

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