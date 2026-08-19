Dennis Schröder Film Breakdown: What Can the Charlotte Hornets Expect From the Veteran Guard?

Dennis Schröder has been around the block a time or two.

The veteran point guard will be suiting up for his 12th different team next season, the Charlotte Hornets, with 912 games and 24721 career minutes under his belt. The 13-year veteran was traded to Charlotte from Cleveland on Friday with his eyes set on a big role in the Queen City.

At this point in his career, Schröder has unequivocally lost a step. The jitterbug point guard who finished runner-up in the 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year race can't quite provide the same impact he once did, but he's still a useful player at this juncture.

He spent the second half of the 2025-26 season in Cleveland running the Cavs' second unit. Schroder was an instrumental piece in the franchise's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, and he proved along the way that he still had some gas left in the tank, especially as a shot creator.

I watched a number of Schröder-centric playoff possessions to see what positives the soon-to-be 33-year-old guard can bring to Charlotte next season.

Top-End Burst

Although he's more NASCAR than IndyCar these days, Schröder can still get going when he sees daylight.

The veteran ball handler is a talented ball screen player who is adept at slipping in inch-perfect passes to rolling big men (more on that later), but he doesn't necessarily need a pick to get rolling. Schröder is still twitchy enough to create looks in isolation like he does here against two-time All-Star Scottie Barnes.

Dropping some Dennis Schröder clips something I’m working on.



Feel free to enjoy them with zero context. pic.twitter.com/427sYrUujm — Matt Alquiza (@malquiza8) August 18, 2026

It's an awkward finish, one I wouldn't bet on Schröder making with much regularity, but this still shows that he can still blow by good defenders even at this stage of his career.

Later in that same game, Schröder comes off a down screen from Evan Mobley, catches a pass from James Harden, and after a brief hesitation, turns the corner and leaves Ja'Kobe Walter in his rearview mirror for another bucket. With the floor perfectly balanced and the shot blocker occupied by Mobley on the perimeter, the Raptors had no chance at slowing down Schröder on this possession.

Schröder's ability to touch the paint will be key in setting up his teammates for looks all over the floor. He is a talented kickout passer who can dot passes to spotting up shooters, which we won't focus on too much here, and a slick interior passer that will be integral in creating shots for all of Charlotte's big men.

Pocket/Interior Passing

I love a good bounce pass, and Schröder does too.

He's a good pick-and-roll player that is adept at squeezing passes between defenders to teammates rolling towards the rim. In the clip below, Schröder and Jaylon Tyson work a two-man game in semi-transition that targets Jalen Brunson. The second Tyson starts his cut to the basket with Brunson on his back, Schröder takes advantage of the All-NBA point guard and the slow-footed Mitchell Robinson by dropping of a slick bounce pass to his teammate for an easy deuce.

Schröder is far from a knock-down three-point shooter, but he's good enough to be taken seriously as a catch-and-shoot threat as he's converted on ~35% of his C&S opportunities over the last five seasons.

Against the Knicks, we see Schröder attack a poor closeout by Jalen Brunson, draw two defenders, and dump off a no-look pass to a cutting Jarrett Allen for a lay up. Schröder can be wild with the ball in his hands, evidenced by his middling turnover percentage numbers, but his ability to break down a defense and make passes like this one with consistency is something that only Coby White can replicate on the Hornets' roster right now.

See another example here with Schröder working as the pick-setter in a guard-guard screening action, which he will do with some frequency in Charlotte, before getting downhill and dumping off another late pass to his center in the paint.

Quick Decision-Making

I think of Dennis Schröder as more of a ball handler and creator, but he showed in Cleveland that's comfortable playing a connective role too. He'll need to do more of that in Charlotte.

In the playoffs, Schröder's average touch time (the amount of time the ball was in his hands) was 4.82 seconds. The only Hornet who averaged a higher touch time in the 2025-26 regular season was LaMelo Ball at 4.83.

Charlotte moves the ball quickly, and Schröder can do that. It's not his natural bent as a basketball player, but with the litany of snipers Schröder is likely to share the floor with, quick passes to players spotting up like this should be available to him.

Much of Schröder's off-ball impact will be defined by the leaps that Brandon Miller, Coby White, and Kon Knueppel take this year. Schröder feasted off of the gravity provided by Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, and while it's not reasonable to expect any of Charlotte's starting perimeter trio to reach All-NBA heights in 2026-27, all three of them can get magma hot on the right night and demand a double team.

There's a lot to like with Schröder and his fit in Charlotte, but the negatives (which I dove into here) are also hard to ignore. He is a true stop gap option to extend Christian Anderson Jr.'s runway to develop and buy the Hornets some time until the next transaction window opens at the trade deadline.

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