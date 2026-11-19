If there is one key word that can be used to describe Wrexham, it is community. It is at the heart of every decision made and is nonnegotiable at every level of the club.

Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds reiterated that earlier this month when they stated that their “most important task was to make the Wrexham community proud.” They are doing that not only with the men’s first team but with the women’s side, too.

Although the most recent season of the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries focused predominantly on the men’s team, Mac and Reynolds admitted that the women’s side was actually the story of the season after winning the Genero Adran Premier title for the first time and qualifying for the Champions League.

Now the task is to do it again and go even further in Europe. It will take a huge team effort and a strong sense of togetherness to make those ambitions a reality, but it is precisely that level of ambition that attracted Saara Hassoun to North Wales as the women’s team’s general manager.

Wrexham Women Are Aiming Big

Wrexham Women have won eight of their nine league matches this season. | Wrexham AFC

“It’s not a secret, we won the league last year. We were able to bring the Champions League to the Racecourse, which was really impactful for this team and for this community. For us, short term, we want to do it again,” Hassoun tells Sports Illustrated.

“We want to be back in Champions League next year. We want to be winning trophies. We want to be really making our community in Wales in general proud of what our women’s team is doing.

“I think there’s a lot of day-to-day operational pieces that will stack up to that—goals for making sure that the way that we behave, the way that our staff is doing their jobs and showing up to work every day, are continuing to step up into those more high-performance mentalities, into those more professional standards. Even if we ourselves are still in this sort of hybrid model with our athletes, we want our staff and our environment to feel like the top level of professionalism from the get-go.”

Like several recent hires in North Wales, Hassoun has a distinct North American accent. She boasts vast experience, having worked with NWSL side Gotham FC and served as president of USL W League club Minnesota Aurora, before she stumbled across the Wrexham role while scrolling through LinkedIn.

As soon as she saw the job description, she was hooked.

“For me, it was a combination of two things. The general excitement around Wrexham as a brand, as a club, as a community, is sort of irresistible already. And then you look at the opportunity to step into a women’s team that is rooted in all that history and has all that backing and all of that resource, but also is at this really cool inflection point of taking that momentum and converting it into sustainable growth and success on the women’s side.

“When you put those two things together, I was salivating sitting there, looking at this role and thinking about it.”

What Does A General Manager Do?

The next question is what her job actually entails. As general manager, Hassoun leaves the sporting decisions to head coach Jenny Sugarman and Director of Women’s Football Mark Swales. Her responsibility is to streamline the operation and ensure Wrexham Women are performing to the highest possible standards.

“My purview is really the day-to-day strategy and running of our operations on the football side of the house. So sitting in with our women’s first team, and really looking at how we operate—who we’ve got in the building, what our staffing looks like. Everything from what food our players eat, to what platforms we’re using for scheduling, to how we’re really ensuring that as this club is growing—and it’s growing really rapidly—we are staying at least one step ahead to think about what’s coming next and how we can continue to support our athletes.

“I think there is so much investment coming into the team generally, but the women’s side in particular, that one of the reasons that I was brought in was to really sit here in the day-to-day and make sure that we are operating at our best consistently, and that we know what our best is going to look like in a week or in a month or in a year because that very likely will not be the same.”

The Pride of North Wales

Wrexham saw their flawless start to the league season end dramatically. | Wrexham AFC

The Red Dragons are top of the table again after nine matches, ahead of a mouthwatering clash with second-place The New Saints this weekend. Having overcome Cardiff City and Swansea City to establish themselves as the best team in Wales, Sugarman’s side now face a very different challenge: being the team everyone wants to beat.

TNS are the only side to have defeated Wrexham in the league this season, scoring a 95th-minute winner to claim a 3-2 victory at The Rock last month. They are also determined to challenge the established order amid growing interest in the domestic game.

Although much of the attention falls on the men’s first team, Mac and Reynolds are just as passionate about the women’s side and their achievements. In July, Wrexham became the first Welsh team to record a Champions League victory since 2019 when they defeated Armenian side FC Pyunik in the first qualifying round semifinal at the Racecourse Ground.

But the owners’ commitment goes far beyond their financial contributions. Although she only joined the club in September, Hassoun has already heard stories of how Wrexham’s famous owners have gone above and beyond to give Sugarman and Swales everything they need to succeed.

“The story that certainly I did not experience first-hand, but is told around here a lot, that I think is really representative of their investment in the women’s team is Mark, our head of women’s football, and Jenny, our head coach, were sitting at UEFA in the room for the draw for the Champions League in this historic building. Waiting for a draw. And Jenny’s getting fast and furious texts from Rob and Ryan at a time that I think was really early in the morning. And, you know, just constant texts: Who do we have? How’s it shaping up? Are we excited about it? You know, who’s already been drawn? Who are we not gonna get? How do we see our path?

“You could talk about all of the big things that you can see everywhere. You can talk about the financial investment. You can talk about the attention that they shine on this team, on the women’s club. But for me, what’s more representative of someone’s investment is: Are they waking up early on a day, tuning into a Champions League draw, and engaging with the team in that way? That to me is such an indicator of how deeply that investment runs. It bakes into everything. You see it everywhere because the club as a whole, I think, are really infused with that passion for and really desire to champion the women’s team.”

The Wrexham Women Project

Wrexham head coach Jenny Sugarman was Adran Premier Manager of the Season in her debut year. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

While the short-term goal might be to dominate Welsh women’s soccer, the long-term ambition is to improve the development pathway for young girls and make Wrexham the dream destination for aspiring players.

Wrexham launched its Academi in February, establishing teams at under-13 and under-15 levels, with an under-17 side set to follow next season. That is just the beginning of the club’s ambitions. Hassoun added:

“I would say long term, the goals for this team are to continue to professionalize. How do we continue to provide more opportunity for more athletes in and around North Wales? Our academy is really important to us. It’s a huge part of what we do so that young girls in this area are not having to go across the border into England or having to drive to maybe some of these academies, but certainly you’ve heard of, but they don’t get to stay home and represent Wales in that way. Growing that pipeline, I think for us is a massive piece of that long-term strategy as well.”