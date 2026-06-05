Injuries We’re Monitoring for Knicks, Spurs Ahead of NBA Finals Game 2

Despite a long layoff, the red-hot Knicks walked into Frost Bank Center in San Antonio and stole Game 1 of the NBA Finals from Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

New York won its 12th playoff game in a row and earned the franchise its first Finals win in 27 years thanks to Jalen Brunson’s big night with 30 points and 13 in the fourth quarter alone. The Knicks outscored the Spurs by 17 points in the second half and erased a 14-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter.

The vibes weren’t so good to start the game for the Knicks as Brunson walked back to the locker room in the first quarter after a scary-looking collision that took direct impact to his right knee. He was able to return to the game shortly thereafter, but he got his ankle stepped on in the second quarter on a drive to the rim and let referee Scott Foster hear it as he limped toward the bench.

Any early concerns were all for naught, however, as Brunson played a team-high 37 minutes and stole the show as his late barrage brought the Knicks just three wins away from the franchise’s first title since 1973. His early injury scare wasn’t the only minor cause for concern in Game 1 as Wembanyama limped back to the Spurs bench in the third quarter after he absorbed contact to his knee, but he was able to stay in the game.

Ahead of Friday night’s crucial Game 2, here are the injuries we’re monitoring, both those on the injury report and other moments that should be kept in consideration:

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks center (finger)

Mitchell Robinson is probable for Game 2 with a fractured pinky finger | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Robinson is the only player on the official Game 2 injury report on either side. He’s probable due to a fractured right fifth metacarpal (in his hand), an injury that was well known heading into the series. Despite surgery just five days before Game 1, he was available and played 13 minutes with two points and six rebounds. He played the game with a brace on his right hand and the probable designation signifies he’s expected to be available once again for Friday night’s contest.

Should Robinson’s status suddenly change or he potentially aggravates the injury, any absence would be a big loss for the Knicks as he brings pressure needed to limit Wembanyama in the minutes he sees off the bench. However, all signs point toward Robinson remaining available.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks guard (awkward knee and ankle landings in Game 1)

Jalen Brunson briefly went back to the locker room after tweaking is knee in Game 1 against the Spurs | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Knicks fans collectively held their breath when Brunson went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Game 1 after Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes landed into his knee which made the Knicks star guard hobble.

He was able to quickly return to the game, but moments later he limped off once again after Spurs backup big man Luke Kornet stepped on his ankle after a drive to the hoop. Brunson was able to stay in the game after that awkward landing and the rest was history as he scored 30 points on the night with 13 coming in the fourth quarter to will the Knicks to a comeback win to draw first blood.

Since he was able to finish the game and play a team-high 37 minutes, his injury status wasn’t much of a concern moving forward, but it’s a positive sign that he was fully excluded from the injury report 24 hours ahead of Game 2.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs center (knee)

Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1 | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Wembanyama limped back to the Spurs’ bench in the third quarter after he bumped knees with Josh Hart as the Knicks wing drove toward the basket. San Antonio’s medical staff checked on Wembanyama, but he quickly dismissed any attention and remained in the game. The minor collision isn’t much of a cause for concern, but it’s one to keep an eye on for a player who must exude a great deal of energy over the course of the series as San Antonio’s superstar.

Victor Wembanyama went to the Spurs' bench appearing to limp after this play. pic.twitter.com/Esls3q2GU2 — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2026

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs guard (ankle)

De’Aaron Fox missed the first two games of the Western Conference finals with a sprained ankle | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Fox returned from a high ankle sprain for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Thunder and has been on the floor ever since. He’s not on San Antonio’s injury report for Game 2 of the Finals—in fact, nobody is—but it’s fair to question how the ankle is still impacting Fox’s game. Since his return against the Thunder, he’s yet to score more than 15 points in a game with numerous nights where he’s struggled from the field. Most notably, he was 1-for-9 with just five points in San Antonio’s Game 6 win over Oklahoma City. In Game 1 against the Knicks, he had seven points and was a lackluster 3-for-13 from the floor and 0-for-4 from three-point range.

After the Spurs secured a trip to the Finals, he acknowledged that he played through the ankle injury and that he wasn’t able to make shots, but he was able to impact the game in different ways. That’s true as his ballhandling skills helped drastically limit the turnovers Stephon Castle struggled with while Fox was out. He’s still able to do that, but you have to wonder how the ankle is still impacting his usual scoring pop.

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