3 Decisions That Have Fast-Tracked Jazz Rebuild
The Utah Jazz are heading into their third season since the team’s front office pressed the reset button on the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert-led era. In doing so, they acquired a boatload of draft assets to jumpstart their rebuild and hopefully build a roster better than the one they gave up on. Since then, the Jazz have slowly continued to rid their team of veteran talent.
As we head into the 2024-25 season, the Jazz will likely field their worst team in over a decade- that’s on purpose, though. With their direction clear, let’s talk about the three best decisions the team has made since that decision to change their direction as a franchise.
Hiring Will Hardy
Technically, Hardy was named the team’s head coach before Gobert and Mitchell were traded, so a change in direction was already in motion. The Jazz made Hardy the youngest head coach in the league at the time of his hiring. A five-year deal was a sign of their confidence in him despite his lack of head coaching experience.
After two full seasons, we can comfortably say that the Jazz nailed this hiring. Hardy has a record of 68-96, which makes it look less impressive than it is. Hardy’s front office has given him below-average NBA rosters, yet he always seems to get the most out of them. Both years it has taken a midseason swing at the team's knees from the front office to take them out of the playoff picture and stop Hardy’s magic. He has a bright coaching future.
Drafting Keyonte George
If the Jazz’s team-building strategy is going to work, they need the young guys they’ve drafted to hit and hit big. So far, Keyonte George has a chance to become a real piece for the Jazz going forward. George, the 16th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, assumed starting point guard duties in his first season with the Jazz. His advanced shot creation ability at his age is unique and gives the Jazz something to develop going forward.
With all things but especially team building, you need some good fortune on your side. So far, the Jazz getting Keyonte George looks like a stroke of good fortune.
Extending Lauri Markkanen
This might be a controversial inclusion, but it shouldn’t be. Markkanen is one of the most unique talents in the league. A 27-year-old All-Star, Markkanen is arguably the most potent off-ball threat in the league. At 7’ tall, Markkanen combines high-level athleticism and size with his unique shooting talent. Due to his low-maintenance offensive game, he’s the ideal complementary star for any team.
At some point, your rebuild has to start producing substance. Stocking up on draft picks is great in theory, but those picks aim to find players of Markkanen’s caliber. The value of having a star in-house who believes in the organizational direction cannot be understated. Acquiring, developing, and eventually extending Markkanen is undoubtedly one of the best decisions the team has made since turning the page.
