3 Utah Jazz Players Under the Most Pressure Next Season
Inherently, this Utah Jazz roster doesn't have a ton of pressure or steep expectations this coming season compared to the rest of the NBA.
However, that doesn't mean this season won't present considerable pressure in the building for a few key names on the roster.
With this budding young talent primed to be getting an extended dose of responsibility on both ends of the floor amid their offseason of moves, it'll be a big test of sorts to get a glimpse of which young players may have the chance to fit in as a key piece of the long-term puzzle of this rebuild, who shines with the newfound opportunity this season, or for some, if they fit into that puzzle at all.
Here are three players on the Utah Jazz who face a bit of added pressure rolling into the 2025-26 NBA season.
3. Ace Bailey
Without touching the floor for a regular season game yet, fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey will have the spotlight turning his way to perform in his first year pro.
There is more wiggle room to be had for Bailey in comparison to the other two names on this list. He'll be the youngest player on the roster at just 19 years old for the season opener, and his game and development are still in the beginning stages of what his future in the league holds. Regardless of what happens, good or bad, there's a ton of time before we see what Bailey's peak may truly be in the league.
But even with that grace and those implications, there's a certain level of high expectations to be had in a top-five pick, and potential top-three talent in the draft
If the Jazz can see that Bailey has the future upside of being one of the top two scorers on the roster, shows a level of improvement in the playmaking side of his game in Will Hardy's system, and emerges to help this team elevate from their league-worst defense from the past two years, that's all Utah may need to consider his rookie season a success.
If things start on the slower side for Bailey, though, it's easy to see how the negative conversation can begin to unravel around the fifth pick– especially following the extra drama he faced during his pre-draft process. Therefore, hitting the ground running for Bailey would be ideal for all parties involved in his first season in Salt Lake City.
2. Keyonte George
After two years of ups and downs for Keyonte George in Utah, he now enters year three for what could be his biggest season in a Jazz uniform yet.
In his rookie year, George started off as a pleasant surprise and an All-Rookie recipient as the Jazz slotted him in as the starting point guard mid-way through the season. Year two saw a few steps forward statistically, but also raised questions of just how efficient and consistent he could be in Utah's backcourt. He had his flashes, but also had concerns defensively, as a shot-maker, and in the turnover category.
For young guards in the NBA, seeing him take those aspired strides forward to be more efficient in multiple areas isn't impossible to see from George with the right development. Especially now that he'll be a part of this backcourt without Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson full-time, it gives him an even better opportunity to see that development.
But, it inevitably makes his year three super important– especially as the window for a rookie extension will hit next summer.
If George can use this year three as a stepping stone to taking the next level as an NBA guard, the Jazz would likely waste no time in getting that deal done and stamping him as a part of the future. If those struggles remain, perhaps team president Austin Ainge could take a different direction.
1. Cody Williams
Sitting on top of the mountain for the most pressure on this Jazz roster, the 2025-26 NBA season might be the epitome of a make-or-break year for Cody Williams.
Williams, the 10th-overall pick in last year's draft, comes off a year that didn't inspire too much confidence in what his NBA future may look like. He wasn't an aggressive scorer, his defensive fit was wonky, and he saw his shooting percentages plummet toward the bottom of the league to raise some bust allegations before his rookie season even concluded.
To let Williams' turbulent rookie season define what his future in Utah may look like is way too premature. However, it makes year two absolutely critical for the second-year wing to get right in order to land some staying power in this rotation.
Williams has thankfully been busy this offseason to help his case– bulking up with a brand new nutrition plan to help build up a better pro frame, has a whole summer to get his shot tweaked, flashed as a more aggressive and meaningful scorer in NBA Summer League, and in turn, could see major strides on both ends for his sophomore campaign.
But if year two looks too similar to his year one sample size, it could be what forces this front office to pivot elsewhere on the wing come next offseason.