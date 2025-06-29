Ace Bailey Responds to Rumors He Didn’t Want to Join Utah Jazz
Following Ace Bailey's selection to the Utah Jazz during last week's draft, the move to bring in the Rutgers' star prospect was certainly met with a fair share of drama– centering upon his potential desire (or lack thereof) to be a part of the Jazz.
Bailey, who seemingly had a reported list of preferred destinations ahead of his selection in this year's draft, didn't wind up in one of those rumored spots, finding himself as the newest member and top prospect of the Jazz instead, leading to a bundle of questions and concerns on whether he'd want to be there long-term, or even commotion of him deciding to not report to Utah at all.
However, during Bailey's first press conference with the Jazz, Bailey responded to a question from Deseret News' Sarah Todd asking whether or not he had ever considered not reporting to the Jazz, ultimately shooting that idea down.
"No. Not at all," Bailey said of considering not coming to Utah. "Just blessed to be in the position I am. Not a lot of people can sit in these chairs, and have great teammates that came on with me. So, I'm just blessed to be here."
In what was perhaps the biggest story of the draft surrounding Bailey's rumored hesitance to come to the Jazz, he now sets the record straight: not reporting to Utah was never in the cards.
That doesn't mean that there wasn't any truth to Bailey and his camp preferring a landing spot outside of Utah. In fact, based on the reporting leading up to the draft, that could've very well been the reality before he was ultimately the fifth pick off the board to the Jazz. Yet, it doesn't seem to be anything serious as the Rutgers wing choosing to avoid his new NBA home altogether.
With all of that said, expect to see Bailey prepared and ready to work as soon as Monday, as the Jazz officially begin their summer league practice for their time both in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas come next month.