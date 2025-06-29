Former Utah Jazz Guard Linked to Serious Allegations
A former guard for the Utah Jazz and one of the NBA's bigger free agent names is now the newest player to face some serious allegation from the league surrounding another gambling situation.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Detroit Pistons guard and free agent Malik Beasley is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's office surrounding allegations related to betting.
"The U.S. District Attorney’s office is investigating Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets, sources told ESPN. Serious development surrounding one of the top NBA free agents," Charania wrote.
According to Charania, the actions Beasley's under investigation for occurred during the 2023-24 season while he was with the Milwaukee Bucks, relating to allegedly gambling on NBA games, prop bets.
Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, released a statement on the Pistons' guard's behalf following the allegations:
"An investigation is not a charge. Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything."
Beasley was a member of the Jazz during the 2022 season, playing in 55 games before being dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers midway through the year at the trade deadline as part of the Russell Westbrook deal. In those 55 games for Utah, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on just under 27 minutes a night.
None of the gambling accusations for Beasley seemed to have taken place with the Jazz; rather, the next season, when he signed with the Bucks for one season.
It's a major development for one of the league's top available shooting guards on the free agent market, and could lead to some serious legal implications down the line, as we've seen just recently with former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter, who faced a similar situation this past season.
Recommended Articles
- NBA Insider Updates Utah Jazz, Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors
- Utah Jazz Linked to Cleveland Cavaliers Free Agent
- Insider Updates Utah Jazz Trade Rumors on Collin Sexton, John Collins
- Ace Bailey Officially Arrives in Utah Ahead of Jazz Press Conference
- Former Utah Jazz Guard Linked to Clippers, Pistons, Hawks in Free Agency