Insider Updates Utah Jazz Trade Rumors on Collin Sexton, John Collins
With this year's draft drama now behind the Utah Jazz and the remainder of this NBA offseason still lying ahead, the current focus for this Jazz team now lies on how the front office could decide to move in the coming days to weeks of the summer, and perhaps which recent trade rumors could truly materialize into something.
And according to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, while the Jazz's Ace Bailey situation had seemingly captured all of the attention in the days following his draft selection, Utah has remained busy behind the scenes in trade talks with "multiple teams" about Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins.
"Outside of dealing with the drama that comes with selecting Bailey, the Jazz have remained active on the trade block," Siegel wrote. "In addition to talking about Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins trades with multiple teams, Utah has not backed down from going big-game hunting."
The last part from Siegel is also pretty noteworthy as well, as he mentions the Jazz haven't stopped their efforts in taking a big swing on the trade market for a potential star that may be available in their "big-game hunting" mentality.
It's far from new information that the Jazz have been shopping around their three vets in Collins, Clarkson, and Sexton, even dating back to this year's trade deadline. But, as Utah continues to dig into their development bag this season and prioritizes their youth and budding core, this summer could be when rubber meets the road for a decision on each of their futures.
Collins has been a lingering name with interest in the building from the Los Angeles Lakers, though that's been contested by a few sources. Sexton and Clarkson have also previously been linked to the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings before the draft, though clearly, nothing's materialized just yet.
It remains to be seen how the Jazz tend to move for the remainder of this offseason, as they currently have 15 players signed on for next season as-is, not including their three rookies drafted last week. Utah will have to make a few moves around the edges of this roster, no matter what, with one of those decisions including sending out one of their three highly talked about trade pieces.
Simply put, don't be too shocked if a deal develops around one of the Jazz's three major veterans in the coming days to weeks of this NBA offseason, or maybe even a major blockbuster if Austin Ainge and Co. can get the market to fall in their favor.