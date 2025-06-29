Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Linked to Cleveland Cavaliers Free Agent

Could the Utah Jazz decide to be active on te free agent market?

Dec 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz could have their eyes on signing one of last season's Sixth Man of the Year candidates heading into next week's NBA free agency.

According to NBA insider Grant Afseth of RG, the Utah Jazz have been linked with interest in signing Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome.

"The Utah Jazz have emerged as a team to watch in free agency as guard Ty Jerome hits the open market following a career-best season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told RG," Afseth wrote. "The Cavaliers would surely like to keep Jerome, especially with Darius Garland expected to miss the start of next season following toe surgery. However, the signs increasingly point to Cleveland preparing for his departure."

The Cavaliers have been preparing in recent days for the looming departure of Jerome with the acquisition of Lonzo Ball and drafting Tyrese Proctor in the second round, leading to a variety of teams coming to light with potential intrigue in the Cavaliers' guard. The Jazz, among many others, are seemingly in that mix.

During his last year in Cleveland, Jerome averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on a strong 51.6% shooting from the field, 43.9% from three, and 87.2% from the line as a driving force in the Cavaliers' second unit en route to their 60-plus win regular season.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reach for a loose ball in the first quarter
Jan 25, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reach for a loose ball in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

For the Jazz, and anyone else looking to add Jerome, he stands out as a strong fit for any team's $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, something which Utah has on the books to spend if they desire.

Jerome would be yet another guard to add into an already full rotation, including the likes of Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, along with Utah's three first-rounders across the past three drafts in Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and most recently, Walter Clayton Jr. at pick 18 in Wednesday's first round.

Walter Clayton Jr. arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Walter Clayton Jr. arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Jazz were to entertain a signing of Jerome, moving off of one, or both of Sexton and Clarkson could be necessary to free up any minutes or role that the Cavaliers' guard would assume, while also giving ample opportunity to this young core to develop. If not, the outlook for this backcourt would begin to get crowded relatively quickly.

Nevertheless, keep an eye on Jerome among the small pool of potential Jazz free agent targets once negotiations open up around the league on July 1st at 4 PM MT.

