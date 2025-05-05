Analyst Links Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Among Top NBA Trade Candidates
Heading into this NBA offseason, the stage could be set for another summer ahead, with outlets clamoring about a trade involving Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen.
That chatter was prevalent all last summer, right up until the Jazz star inked his five-year, $280 million-plus deal to stamp his future with Utah long-term. That restructuring and extension to his contract also led to a six-month trade restriction being placed on him that took him out of talks during February's deadline, therefore cementing him in town for at least one full season.
But now for this offseason, that aforementioned restriction has been lifted, and after the Jazz's 17-win campaign has been etched in the books, many have already started the speculation of a Markkanen trade being in play once again.
The latest buzz comes from CBS Sports' Sam Quinn, who labeled Markkanen among one of this year's top five trade candidates in the NBA, right alongside high-end names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson.
"Yes, yes, I know we did this last summer. Circumstances were different then," Quinn wrote. "Markkanen was incentivized to remain in Utah at the time because only the Jazz could renegotiate and extend his contract with cap space. Utah, meanwhile, was still stuck between lanes. Now the Jazz are in a clear tank, and with several top prospects available next year, they will likely try to remain at the bottom of the standings again next season. Markkanen has his money, so if the right trade presents itself, there shouldn't be anything holding back either side from a move."
"Of course, defining 'the right trade' when Danny Ainge is involved is never easy," Quinn continued. "He doesn't make trades unless he thinks he's won them handily. That means getting Markkanen would mean paying Ainge a haul, especially since he's proven now that this team is capable of losing enough games for a top draft pick even with Markkanen on it. Demand for stars always outpaces supply, though, so there will inevitably be significant interest."
On the surface, it's tough to expect the Jazz to find an ideal trade for the price tag Markkanen will be held to by this front office. Especially after an up and down, injury-riddled campaign in which the 27-year-old had during his third season in Salt Lake City, will a team be willing to forfeit significant assets in exchange for him and his now sizable contract?
Instead, the expectation would be for Markkanen to have at the very least one more season in the fold with Utah, especially if the Jazz luck out during this offseason's upcoming lottery.
Especially following his extension, signed less than one calendar year ago. It's nothing short of a long-term rebuild process being put together for the Jazz. With that in mind, it'd be hard to expect them to punt on their cornerstone so quickly, unless an offer came the front office's way that couldn't be refused.
Anything is possible in a league like the NBA, but don't hold your breath on a Markkanen trade transpiring anytime soon.