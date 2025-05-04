7 Former Jazz Players Could Compete in Round 2 of NBA Playoffs
While the Utah Jazz aren't involved in any postseason basketball this year, the team has plenty of former representation facing off in this year's set of playoff matchups.
Within the first round, the Jazz had a total of 14 former players in the mix, but since then, that number has shrunk to a potential seven advancing to the second round.
Here's the full list of the former members of Jazz remaining in the 2025 NBA playoffs:
Cleveland Cavaliers:
Donovan Mitchell (2017-22)
Indiana Pacers:
Tony Bradley (2017-20)
Minnesota Timberwolves:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (2022-23)
Rudy Gobert (2013-22)
Mike Conley (2019-23)
Joe Ingles (2014-22)
Houston Rockets (with G7 win vs. GSW):
Jeff Green (2019)
Of Jazz's total of seven relies on how the Houston Rockets fare in their game seven battle vs. the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. If not, that number then becomes six, with a large chunk of that coming from the Minnesota Timberwolves and their large amount of Utah alumni, most notably, previous All-Stars in Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley.
The pair of former Jazzmen, Mitchell and Bradley, will be set to face off against one another in their round two matchup, but that just means one representative will be bound to make the Eastern Conference Finals no matter what. Vice versa for the Timberwolves' squad in the event the Rockets do what it takes in game seven.
The Rockets looked virtually dead in the water after the events of Game 5, but after the Warriors took the foot off the gas in the two matchups to follow, Houston now stands one game away from putting away Golden State in another wildly blown 3-1 lead.
All four teams will be set to face off on Sunday night, with Game One of Pacers-Cavs landing at 4 PM MT, while Rockets-Warriors follows quickly after at 6:30 PM MT.