Collin Sexton Shares Thoughts on Jazz's Brutal Season
The Utah Jazz had to endure a good bit of rough patches and turbulence through their 2024-25 campaign, one that inevitably ended with the team sinking to the bottom of the Western Conference with 17 total wins, putting together their worst regular season showing in franchise history.
For any player, such a season can be a challenging road to traverse. For Collin Sexton, one of the league's most tenacious and fiery competitors, 60-plus losses in the books is far from what you'd want to see at the end of the year.
Yet, through the ups and downs of the season, Sexton has seemingly remained level-headed and continues to look at what he can do himself to improve the state of the team going forward.
"I would say the wins-losses was tough," Sexton said of the Jazz's season. "I'm definitely one of those competitors. But, at the end of the day, I feel like any time I'm going on the court, I'm going to give my all. I have to look at it and say, 'Did I do my best tonight? Did I leave it all out there tonight? Was there some things I could've done better?' So, being a competitor, you have to look at yourself in the mirror and say, "Did I do all I could for the team?' And that's how I look at it every day."
Even with the Jazz's plenty of struggles throughout the year, it still was a productive set of games for Sexton when he was in the lineup.
Through 63 contests, he put together 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per night while shooting 48.0% from the field. One of the most consistent offensive generators on the court, providing some of the best energy and passion of anyone on the roster as well.
Even with things going Sexton's way, the team had other plans themselves, effectively bottoming out for this summer's draft lottery and positioning this rebuild into a strong place for the future ahead. Yet, Sexton still remains with a strong mindset, controlling what he can control, and motivated to hone his craft even better heading into next season.
What does the future hold for Sexton in Utah? Well, he's signed onto contract for at least next season, but will be on the verge of landing a new deal next summer. Perhaps the Jazz would want to lock up their veteran guard for the long term, but as with most other older, win-now players currently on the roster, the way this offseason unravels could change things rather quickly.
As of now, though, Sexton seems committed to building this young group up in Utah until further notice. In an ever-changing NBA offseason, the landscape is subject to change, but the Jazz guard seems bought in, motivated, and ready to keep moving forward while leaving this season's events behind him.